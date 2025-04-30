Indiana Fever Ask Fans to Team up to 'Pack the Plaza' with Diaper Donations at Saturday's Preseason Tip-Off

April 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS -  The Indiana Fever are ready to tip off their preseason Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse but before the buzzer sounds, fans are invited to help make a game-changing assist for Hoosier families in need.

As part of a donation drive hosted by Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Kroger and the Indiana Diaper Bank, Fever fans can drop off diapers and wipes outside the Delaware Street entrance to Gainbridge Fieldhouse and next to the Morris Bicentennial Plaza from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The game is at 1 p.m. against the Washington Mystics.

"We're inviting fans to bring the same energy they show on game day to help make a difference for families in our community," Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox said. "By donating diapers, we have a great opportunity to support caregivers who may be struggling to make ends meet and care for their little ones. Every donation can make a positive impact."

PS&E aims to collect 50,000 diapers - up from 30,000 diapers collected last year during their first-ever diaper drive.

Hoosiers can also donate diapers, with sizes 5-6 being the most needed, at 19 participating Kroger locations in the Indy area through May 3. A monetary donation can be made at givebutter.com/PacersSportsEntertainmentDiaperDrive2025, where just $1 can purchase four diapers.

"This Mother's Day season, we're thrilled to partner with the Indiana Fever in our mission to eliminate diaper need," Indiana Diaper Bank  CEO Ashley Burns said. "Packing the Plaza with diapers is a powerful way to show up for moms and caregivers who are working hard to provide for their little ones. With the support of Fever fans, we can provide resources for the one in two families in diaper need in Indiana."

The Indiana Diaper Bank will distribute donated diapers to its community partners like food pantries, community centers, day care and foster care programs, and homeless and domestic violence shelters.

Fever fans can find ticket information and updates at FeverBasketball.com and download the official Indiana Fever app for iOS and Android to stay connected to the team. The May 3 preseason game against the Mystics will air on NBA TV.

