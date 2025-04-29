Cunningham, Timpson Excited and Grateful to be in Indiana

There are a lot of new faces at Fever training camp this year, as 10 of the 15 players in camp were not on last season's roster. Among the 10 new players are veteran wing Sophie Cunningham and rookie forward Makayla Timpson, two players of interest early in camp who both met with the media on Tuesday after the third day of practice.

Cunningham joined the Fever via trade after spending her first six WNBA seasons in Phoenix. A 6-1 sharpshooter out of Missouri, Cunningham had a lot of success with the Mercury, averaging 7.7 points and shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range over 182 career games. She played in the 2021 WNBA Finals and was teammates with legends like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. But after six years in the desert, Cunningham was ready for a new start.

In Indiana, Cunningham is closer to home and now playing on a roster that figures to make the best of her skillsets - her shooting and her ability to run the floor.

Only a few practices in to her Fever career, Cunningham already is raving about the team culture.

"This is just like a breath of fresh air," Cunningham said. "...Everyone's in it for the right reason. Everyone's in it, you have great energy, you have great people. And at the end of the day, everyone's putting aside their agendas and doing what's best for the team."

Cunningham said Stephanie White and the Fever coaching staff have really pushed the players early in camp, particularly when it comes to conditioning. It's no secret that the Fever want to play at a high pace offensively, so that's been an early focus.

"This is not an easy training camp, I'll tell you that," Cunningham said. "But I think we're going to be better for it.

"When I tell you it's fast, it's fast."

Adding players like Cunningham and veterans DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sydney Colson to a roster that already featured three All-Stars in Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Caitlin Clark, the Fever now have bona fide championship aspirations. Cunningham acknowledged "everyone knows that we have something special here," but said an important part of camp is making sure all the new faces are able to mesh and the group is able to start building chemistry.

They've already hit the ground running in that respect.

"It's been easy because you have really, really great people here that want to be a part of something special," Cunningham said about fitting in on a new team. "They're not only phenomenal athletes, but they're phenomenal people. They're out in the community, they do what's right, they're just good stewards. When you're around those types of people, it's really refreshing."

After six years playing alongside Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, Cunningham is now joining a roster that features another world-class point guard in Clark. Though Clark is at the start of her career, Cunningham couldn't help but notice plenty of similarities between her and Taurasi.

"You have to be ready for the ball, head on a swivel at all times," Cunningham said of playing with Clark. "The way she throws the ball is a lot like how DT threw it. I think this is just a younger version of (Taurasi) so she has a little bit more energy, a little more spunk."

Timpson was the Fever's first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, selected with the 19th overall pick out of Florida State. She is competing in camp for the final spot on Indiana's regular season roster.

Another player who loves to run the floor, Timpson has feels like a natural fit for Indiana's system, but she'll have to earn a spot with a strong showing in camp and the Fever's three preseason games.

Timpson is grateful for the opportunity to chase her dream.

"Just being here, it's incredible," Timpson said. "The vets are incredible, my other teammates are incredible, the staff. Everybody is so welcoming and genuine. I'm just blessed to be here."

Earlier this spring, Timpson passed Howard as the school's all-time leading rebounder. Now they're teammates in the WNBA.

"It's amazing," Timpson said of playing alongside a fellow Seminole. "She's given me a lot of wisdom, a lot of knowledge. I'm just grateful to be here with her and just to learn the things she's done during her pro career so I can gain that knowledge and be successful as well."

