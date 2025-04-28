Now You Know: Indiana Fever Unveil New Campaign Ahead of 2025 Season

April 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - With the start of one of the most anticipated WNBA seasons just days away, the Indiana Fever are letting everyone know: Now You Know. The slogan will serve as the team's 2025 campaign mantra, reaffirming Indiana as the epicenter of basketball and women's sports.

"Indiana and basketball have always been synonymous; it's ingrained into our DNA and much of the sport's history stems from our backyard. This campaign is a nod to the fans, including our long-time supporters and those who are new to Fever, who show up and support this team in a record-breaking fashion," said Fever AVP of Marketing Shayna Sangster. "On the heels of a record-setting season that captured the world's attention, the 'Now You Know' campaign amplifies the cultural and basketball influence of our franchise, while also driving our ambition for more. We are excited to celebrate our players and fans throughout the upcoming season and to continue being a torchbearer for our sport."

The Indiana Fever are rewriting women's basketball history and penning a new story, redefining the culture of women's sports both in the state of Indiana and across the globe. Having boldly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with, the Fever are still hungry for more, making it known that recent accomplishments are just the beginning.

With a roster that boasts seven WNBA Championships, 13 total All-Star selections, 5 All-Defensive team winners and 4 All-WNBA honorees, the Indiana Fever are poised to continue etching their names in the history books. Entering the franchise's 26th season, the Fever will feature in 41 nationally televised games - the most in WNBA history - while also entertaining sold out crowds, both at home and on the road.

Now You Know, the Indiana Fever are a team driven by passion, pride and the pursuit of greatness. Now You Know, the Fever - from its players to its fanbase - are bigger than basketball. Now You Know, this isn't a moment, it's a movement and the Indiana Fever are here to stay.

The Indiana Fever begins their 2025 season against the Chicago Sky on May 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tickets for the 3 p.m. ET game can be purchased.

