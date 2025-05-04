Caitlin Clark, Fever Entertain Iowa in Preseason Win over Brazil

May 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







IOWA CITY, IOWA - The Indiana Fever continued its preseason in thrilling fashion with a 108-44 victory over the Brazil National Team in Caitlin Clark's return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena at the University of Iowa.

The Fever came out swinging with back-to-back threes in the opening :45 seconds from Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, setting the tone and taking the early lead. Indiana continued to find success at the three-point line through the first quarter and into the second, sinking 13 over the two periods from beyond the arc, contributing to the 70-24 halftime lead.

Indiana's defense held Brazil to a combined 27 points between the second, third and fourth quarters, limiting their opponent to single digits in two of those quarters.

Clark capped off her night with a highlight-reel three-pointer, entertaining the sold-out crowd of 14,998 with a shot deeper than her NCAA scoring record-breaking mark.

Notes:

- Former Iowa Hawkeye all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, playing a game at the venue for the first time since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

- Clark scored the first points of the game, and her first of the preseason :32 into the first quarter, hitting a three from the top of the arc.

- Clark finished her night in memorable fashion, hitting a three-pointer from two feet deeper than her NCAA scoring record-breaking mark.

- Rookie Bree Hall made her professional and Fever debut, coming off the bench in the second quarter. Hall finished the game with nine points and four rebounds. Additionally, Jillian Alleyne made her Fever debut, coming on in the third quarter.

Up Next: Indiana Fever travel to Atlanta Dream on Saturday, May 10 at 3 p.m. ET for the team's final preseason game before beginning the regular season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 17 at 2 p.m. ET. The game against Atlanta will be available on WNBA League Pass, while the season opener with the Sky will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.