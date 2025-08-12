Indiana Fever to Honor Lin Dunn with Inaugural Inspiring Women Award

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever will honor Lin Dunn, a trailblazer in women's basketball and winningest coach in franchise history, as the recipient of the team's inaugural Inspiring Women Award on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Dunn will be honored at halftime during the Fever game against the Dallas Wings as part of the team's Inspiring Women Night presented by TELETIES. In recognition of Dunn's lasting impact on the sport and the lives she's influenced throughout her career, the award will be renamed in her honor moving forward becoming the Lin Dunn Inspiring Women Award.

"I'm deeply honored to receive this award and to be recognized by an organization that has meant so much to me," said Dunn, who serves as the Fever's senior advisor. "To have this award carry my name moving forward is truly humbling. I hope it continues to spotlight the many women doing extraordinary things in our communities and beyond."

Dunn, a Hall of Fame coach with over 55 years of experience in collegiate and professional sports, is known for breaking barriers and building opportunities for women in basketball, from coaching to front-office leadership. As head coach, she led the Fever to their first and only WNBA championship in 2012 and years later, as general manager, Dunn was responsible for drafting current Fever stars Lexie Hull (2022), Aliyah Boston (2023) and Caitlin Clark (2024).

Fever Team President Kelly Krauskopf, who hired Dunn as Fever head coach in 2008 and worked alongside her through the team's championship run, praised Dunn's legacy and influence in advancing women in sports.

"Lin Dunn is the embodiment of what this award stands for including resilience, leadership and an unwavering commitment to uplifting others," Krauskopf said. "Naming this award after Lin ensures that her legacy inspires future generations both on and off the court."

The Inspiring Women Night presented by TELETIES, a woman-owned business dedicated to providing high-quality hair accessories, celebrates female leaders who are making meaningful change.

"At TELETIES, we believe in celebrating women who challenge limits, lead with purpose, and inspire the next generation to dream bigger," said Alyssa Brown, vice president of marketing at TELETIES. "Lin Dunn's strength, vision, and unwavering passion embody everything our brand stands for, and we're proud to help shine a spotlight on her extraordinary impact both on and off the court."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.