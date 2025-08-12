Indiana Fever Suffer Loss to Dallas Wings

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (18-15) suffered an 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Indiana Fever found themselves behind in the first quarter, with Dallas Wings taking a 23-15 lead. Despite being down by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, the Fever battled back behind 10 points from Kelsey Mitchell and seven points from Sophie Cunningham to make it a 42-42 game at the halftime break. Dallas regained the lead in the third quarter, which they held onto for the entirety of the remainder of the game. Indiana cut the deficit to within one points with :33 remaining, rallying from being down by as many as 17, but the team was unable to pull off the comeback.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Point guard Odyssey Sims made her Indiana Fever debut at 6:12 in the first quarter, her first minutes since signing a hardship contract on Sunday, Aug. 9 following season ending injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

Natasha Howard earned her eighth double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds, marking the 56th of her career.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 19th 20+ point game of the season, the most of any player in the WNBA.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever will remain home at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, hosting the Washington Mystics on Friday, Aug. 15, broadcast nationally on ION at 7:30 p.m.







