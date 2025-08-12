Nets, Liberty to Deploy Shoot 360 Technology at New Youth Basketball Facility in Brooklyn

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment's (BSE) recently announced Brooklyn Basketball Training Center will become the first youth basketball facility in the tri-state area to deploy Shoot 360 technology when the space opens this fall. The facility and increased technological advancements expand BSE's ongoing efforts to establish a community-first basketball experience dedicated to nurturing young basketball players and enthusiasts to unlock their full potential on and off the court.

Shoot 360 is a leader in basketball innovation and skill development and provides athletes of all skill levels with immersive and data-driven training. The same Shoot 360 advanced ball detection technology is used by nearly every NBA team, as well as over 100 collegiate basketball programs. Through a unique combination of interactive technology and physical activity, the Shoot 360 experience measures participants' skillset and uses performance data to help identify ways they can improve their game. The brand's proprietary software tracks and measures skill development across three key areas: ball handling, passing, and shooting to give athletes instant feedback on their performance.

"When I was growing up, I did not have access to anything like this, and I can only imagine how much it would have changed my game," said Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty forward. "What Brooklyn Basketball is building with Shoot 360 is giving kids real tools to grow, build confidence, and have fun doing it. I love seeing this kind of investment in the next generation, right here in our Liberty community."

"At Brooklyn Basketball, we're truly excited to introduce Shoot 360 technology to the next generation of athletes," said Marissa Shorenstein, Chief External Affairs Officer at BSE. "As the only youth facility in the tri-state area equipped with this cutting-edge tool, we're proud to offer participants an unparalleled training experience, providing instant, data-driven feedback that accelerates skill development like never before. Shoot 360 will also empower our youngest athletes to reach new heights through measurable progress and personalized coaching. We're committed to shaping the future of basketball by combining innovation and passion - and with Shoot 360, our Training Center will be a game-changer for our community."

"Partnering with Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment to bring Shoot 360 to the heart of New York is more than just an expansion - it's a revolution in youth basketball development," said Craig Moody, Founder of Shoot 360. "Our mission has always been to transform the way players train by combining cutting-edge technology with a deep love for the game. The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center will be a place where data meets dreams, and where every young athlete gets a personalized roadmap to their potential. We're proud to help shape the future of the game in one of basketball's most iconic regions."

A standard Shoot 360 immersive workout includes measuring players' prowess through high-tech shooting stations and simulated skill cages. Players receive real time feedback enabling them to improve their game on the spot, rapidly accelerating their skill development. Based on players' performance, data-derived results are collected and sent directly to their mobile app, enabling players to track their progress over time.

Utilizing Shoot 360's advanced technology, the shooting stations track, collect, and measure shot consistency and quality. The instantaneous shot analysis includes measuring shot arc, shot depth, left/right alignment, shooting percentage, and other various elements to improve accuracy. In the skill cages, participants are guided by virtual trainers who challenge their ball-handling and passing proficiency through a series of gamified training content. Readouts also provide coaches with diagnostic tools for teaching better techniques - for example, if a player is consistently missing left, together, they can study a shooter's footwork or elbow to help make necessary adjustments.

Various other displays can be toggled on a touch screen at the base of the basket, including dozens of interactive shooting drills and games of varying difficulties, which can be played by individuals, or - adding another level of competitiveness - participants can compete against other players live either within the facility or throughout the Shoot 360 network.

Brooklyn Basketball Training Center will feature eight total installations of Shoot 360's interactive basketball training technology - five shooting cages and three skill cages.

Shoot 360 will be available to participants in Brooklyn Basketball's newest after school program which tips off with the upcoming school year at Brooklyn Basketball Training Center - a new 18,600 sq. ft. multi-court youth basketball training facility that will open this fall opposite Barclays Center on Flatbush Avenue. The facility, operated by the BSE's flagship youth basketball program Brooklyn Basketball - affiliated with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty - aims to ignite passion, build skills and empower young athletes while making the game more accessible than ever. In addition to after school programs, Brooklyn Basketball Training Center will host weekend training, camps, daily clinics, advanced training, all-girls programs, and other activations. There will also be an area for parents to convene and for students to have a safe space for homework or other needs before and after training.

More details and registration information can be found online at brooklyn-basketball.com/programs.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.