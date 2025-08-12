Tiffany Hayes Moves to 31st on WNBA's All-Time Scoring List in Valkyries' Win over Sun

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored a game-leading 17 points in the Valkyries' 74-57 win over the Connecticut Sun at Chase Center on Monday. Janelle Salaün added 16 points and a game-high four 3-pointers, one fewer than the entire Sun's roster, as the Valkyries made 13 threes at a 39.4 percent clip. With the win, the Valkyries are now a game over .500 with a 16-15 record and in seventh place.

HAYES CLIMBS ALL-TIME SCORING LIST

With a double-clutch layup in the first quarter, Tiffany Hayes moved past Sheryl Swoopes for 31st on the WNBA's All-time scoring list. Hayes is approaching 5,000 career points and added 17 to her total on Monday night. She was an offensive tone setter for the Valkyries, shooting 6-for-13 from the field and sinking three 3-pointers.

MORE THREES FOR ZANDALASINI

Cecilia Zandalasini has made at least three 3-pointers in three of her last four games, including Monday's three splashes. Zandalasini ranks second on the team in made 3-pointers per game (1.8 3PM) and has taken on an increased offensive load in the absence of All-Star forward Kayla Thornton. Following Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Sparks, she met up with the NBA's all-time leader in made threes, Stephen Curry, who was in attendance for her career-high-tying 4-for-6 3-point performance.

VIOLET THE VALKYRIES' MASCOT UNVEILED

At halftime of Birdwatcher's night, the Valkyries unveiled their new team mascot, Violet. Violet is a raven who appeared from the egg spotted outside of Chase Center a few days ago. Violet got a tour of the Valkyries' home floor, shooting hoops with Quinten Post and dancing with the "flock" dance team. She concluded her halftime show by celebrating her first birthday with roars of applause from her new home fans.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries head on the road, visiting the Mystics in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.; KPIX+).







