Game Preview: Valkyries at Mystics - 8/13/25

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries head on the road for two games, beginning with visiting the Mystics in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (4:30 p.m. PT). The Valkyries are 2-0 in the regular season series against the Mystics, but won those two games by a combined margin of just three points.

LAST TIME OUT

Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored a game-leading 17 points in the Valkyries' 74-57 win over the Connecticut Sun at Chase Center on Monday. Janelle Salaün added 16 points and a game-high four 3-pointers, one fewer than the entire Sun's roster, as the Valkyries made 13 threes at a 39.4 percent clip. With the win, the Valkyries are now a game over .500 with a 16-15 record and in seventh place. » Full Game Recap

MEET VIOLET, THE VALKYRIES' NEW MASCOT

Following days-long anticipation around the mysterious violet egg that appeared overnight on August 7 in Thrive City, which was ultimately adopted by the Golden State Valkyries, the team introduced "Violet" during halftime of Monday's game against the Connecticut Sun. Ravens are commonly known as Valkyries' helpful and savvy counterparts in Norse mythology. Collecting information from her daily flights, Violet brings crucial knowledge back for the leaders of Ballhalla to use in battle. Ravens are considered guardians of good fortune, shape-shifting to trick and defeat any enemies of Ballhalla. » Full Story

WASHINGTON D.C. SCOUTING REPORT

The Washington Mystics snapped a four-game losing streak with Sunday's win over the Dallas Wings and are still alive in the playoff race, just 1.5 games behind the eighth-place Seattle Storm. However, the Mystics recently traded their leading scorer, Brittany Sykes, to the Storm in exchange for veteran forward Alysha Clark and Seattle's 2026 first-round draft pick. Their two rookie All-Stars, Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, are even more prominent in the lineup, with one of the two leading the team in scoring in their last six games.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.