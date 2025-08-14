Game Preview: Valkyries at Sky - 8/15/25

August 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Riding a three-game winning streak, the Golden State Valkyries will visit the Sky in Chicago on Friday. The Valkyries are 2-0 in the regular season series against the Sky and Friday's game is their final head-to-head meeting.

Valkyries at Sky

Friday, Aug. 15 | Tipoff: 6:30 p.m.

WATCH: ION

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Veronica Burton and Cecilia Zandalasini combined for 50 points and 12 3-pointers in the Valkyries' 88-83 victory over the Mystics in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. Burton and Zandalasini tallied new career-highs in points and made 3-pointers, as Burton finished with 30 points on 10-for-13 from the field and 6-for-9 from three and Zandalasini had 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting and 6-for-8 from deep. In addition to the individual record, Burton also made Valkyries' franchise history as their first player to score 30 points in a game. Burton and Zandalasini also contributed in other ways, as Veronica grabbed seven rebounds and dished out seven assists and Zandalasini tallied six boards and four dimes. With the win, the Valkyries extend their winning streak to three as they hold onto seventh place in the WNBA playoff race. They also notched their 17th win of the season, tying the Detroit Shock for the most wins by an expansion team in their inaugural campaign. » Full Game Recap

BURTON'S HISTORIC NIGHT

Veronica Burton etched her name in Valkyries history on Wednesday, becoming their first-ever player to record 30 points in a game. Burton scored 20 of her 30 points in the second half, finishing 10-for-13 from the field and 6-for-9 from three. In setting a career-high in points and made 3-pointers, she became just the third player in WNBA history to have at least 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 75 percent or better from the field - she joined Napheesa Collier (July 27 2025) and Sabrina Ionescu (July 6 2022) in this exclusive group.

CHICAGO SCOUTING REPORT

The Chicago Sky are in a severe slump, having lost 11 of their last 12 games. The Sky have been without star forward Angel Reese, who is nursing a lower back injury, over their recent stretch and are 1-8 this season in her absence. Chicago is 7.5 games behind the Seattle Storm for the eighth and final playoff spot with just nine games remaining.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 14, 2025

