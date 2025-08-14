Fever Host Mystics to Close out Homestand

August 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever (18-15) will look to secure a winning homestand when they host the Washington Mystics (14-18) on Friday night.

After rolling to a 22-point win over the Sky on Saturday, the Fever fell to 81-80 Dallas on Tuesday. Indiana mounted a furious rally over the final seven minutes, closing the game with a 19-3 run, but came up one shot short. The Fever had just 15 assists but 18 turnovers in the loss and will hope to clean that up on Friday.

All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell ranks third in the WNBA in scoring at 20 points per game and is averaging 25 points per contest so far over this homestand. With the Fever short on point guards with Caitlin Clark still sidelined with a groin injury and Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson both out for the season, Mitchell has taken on more ball-handling responsibilities.

The Mystics are currently in 10th place, 1.5 games back of Seattle for the eighth and final playoff spot. Washington remains in the hunt despite dropping five of its last six contests.

Washington traded leading scorer Brittney Sykes to the Storm at the trade deadline in exchange for forward Alysha Clark and a 2026 first-round pick. Rookie wing Sonia Citron is the Mystics' new leading scorer with Sykes' departure, as the Notre Dame product averages 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.