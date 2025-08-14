Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 85, Seattle Storm 75

August 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (21-11) vs. SEATTLE STORM (16-17)

Game 32 | August 13, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 24 17 27 17 85

Seattle 18 21 15 21 75

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Seattle

Points Howard (25) Ogwumike (29)

Rebounds Gray (11) Ogwumike (9)

Assists Howard (7) Williams (6)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones - improving to 1-0 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. Seattle Storm moves to 20-25 overall and 7-16 on the road.

Atlanta notched their sixth straight win and are 8-2 since the All-Star break.

Howard powered the offense, recording her seventh 20+ points game, leading the team scoring, and tying Tiffany Hayes for the first on the Dream's all-time three-pointers with 325. She finished with 25 points, seven assists and two steals.

Named Eastern Conference Player of the week, Gray recorded her 14th 20+ point game and second double-double of the season (11th of her career). She led the team with 11 rebounds, matching her season high, while contributing 22 points and a steal.

Griner made an impact on offense and defense, posting 11 points, eight rebounds, and one block, moving past Becky Hammon to 18th all-time WNBA scoring. She recorded her 14th game with double-digit points this season.

Caldwell reached double figures in the first half, igniting Atlanta's offense. She finished with 10 points, grabbed seven boards, and one assist, marking her fifth game scoring in double digits this season.

Atlanta finished with four players in double figures: Howard (25), Gray (22), Griner (11), Caldwell (10).

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Howard opened the quarter with a finish at the basket, sparking the Dream's early offense.

Gray responded with a back-to-back finish at the rim countering Seattle's defense, paired with a Hillmon three-pointer to even the score.

Griner provided an immediate boost off the bench, netting her first points, helping Atlanta grab the lead.

Caldwell and Howard accounted for nine points off three triples, to extend the lead through the final seconds of the first.

Atlanta closed out the first quarter with shooting 50% from beyond the arc and going a perfect 100% from the line.

The Dream led the Storm 24-18 entering the second quarter.

Q2

Caldwell stayed in rhythm to start the second quarter, knocking down a smooth jump shot.

Howard joined the surge, burying her third field goal - adding to the 15-5 scoring run.

Griner carried her momentum, stepping out for a deep jumper from beyond the arc - growing the Atlanta lead into double digits.

Paopao checked in, adding a key defensive block, leading Gray to ring in her first three-pointer.

Gray completed an and-one for a three-point play, and Paopao added her first points to finish the quarter's scoring.

Caldwell and Gray powered through the first half, combining for 20 points and six rebounds.

The Dream shot 50% from the paint in the second quarter and stayed efficient from the free-throw line, hitting 71.4% in the first half.

Atlanta pulled away from Seattle, 41-39 at the break.

Q3

Jones energized the second half scoring with back-to-back interior scoring.

Gray kept momentum rolling with a quick finish at the rim, backed by Howard with a swift layup to maintain the lead.

Howard set up Gray in transition for a three-pointer after a defensive steal, fueling momentum on both ends.

Gray added to the hot streak, hitting her third triple assisted by Coffey.

The third quarter ended with Howard lighting up from downtown, scoring three consecutive three-pointers.

The Dream went on a 20-5 run, stretching their lead over Seattle to 14 points.

Atlanta was perfect from beyond the arc and hit 66.7% from the free-throw line in the third quarter.

The Dream held a 68-54 lead over Seatle heading in the final quarter.

Q4

Hillmon got the fourth quarter underway, scoring inside on a feed from Howard.

Griner knocked down a short jumper, with Howard quickly adding her fifth three-pointer.

Jones scored on a layup, followed by Gray converting a field goal set by Hillmon, giving Atlanta a double-digit cushion.

Atlanta continued to feed the paint with a quick finish from Jones followed with a layup from Hillmon to close the final seconds.

The Dream ended the final quarter shooting flawless from the free throw line and totaled 73.3% overall.

Atlanta secured a 85-75 victory over Seattle.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 14, 2025

