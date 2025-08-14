Postgame Notes: NYL 77, LVA 83

August 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 77 | ACES 83

NEW YORK (21-12) | LAS VEGAS (19-14)

AUG. 13, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 24 19 20 14 77

ACES 20 20 21 22 83

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK LAS VEGAS

POINTS Meesseman (24) Loyd (21)

REBOUNDS Meesseman (10) Wilson (16)

ASSISTS Jones (5) Gray (5)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

In her sixth game since joining the Liberty on Aug. 1, Emma Meesseman recorded her first double-double with New York, the 22nd of her WNBA career, matching her season record of 24 points (8-for-15 FG, 2-for-3 3FG, 4-for-4 FT) and grabbing a season-high 10 rebounds.

After Meesseman's 24-point performance against Los Angeles yesterday, this marked her first consecutive pair of 24+ point games. She is now only the ninth player in Liberty franchise history to record such a streak.

Jonquel Jones reached 2,500 rebounds in her WNBA career with her first five boards tonight. She is one of only 16 WNBA players to reach this milestone and the fifth-fastest, doing so in 296 games.

Jones totaled 11 points (4-for-12 FG, 3-for-5 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists. This is the 18th such game in her career and ninth since joining New York in 2023, the second-most instances for a center in that timespan.

New York outscored Las Vegas 40-20 in the paint. This was the Liberty's 14th game this season reaching 40+ points in the paint this season.

New York's 321 total threes made leads the WNBA this season.







