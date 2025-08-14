Indiana Fever Sign Guard Kyra Lambert to Seven-Day Contact

August 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed guard Kyra Lambert (KAI-ruh) to a seven-day contract, the team announced today. The Fever qualify for the roster spot due to the injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

Lambert has spent the entirety of her professional career playing in Europe, most recently with Olympiacos where she won the Greek A1 League. During that season, Lambert averaged 15.4 points per game, while shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc, to go along with 6.3 assists. She was went on to be named Eurocup's Guard of the Year.

Prior to her time in Greece, Lambert also spent time in France (Toulouse), Latvia (TTT Riga), New Zealand (Whai), Slovakia (Slavia Banska Bystrica), and Turkey (Karsiyaka).

Before going professional, Lambert spent her collegiate years split between Duke University and the University of Texas.

Lambert will wear No. 15 for the Fever.







