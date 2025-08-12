Connecticut Falls to Golden State, 74-57

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







San Francisco, CA - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (5-26) fell to the Golden State Valkyries (16-15), 74-57, on the road in San Francisco. With the loss, the Sun drop the 2025 regular season series with the Valkyries, 1-2.

Connecticut debuted a new starting lineup of Bria Hartley, Marina Mabrey, Leila Lacan, Aneesah Morrow and Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Nelson-Ododa stepped back into the starting lineup with Sun center Tina Charles missing the game due to rest.

Rookie forward Aneesah Morrow led Connecticut with her third double-double of the season. She notched 14 points, 13 rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes played in the game. Olivia Nelson-Ododa was the only other Sun player in double figures, tallying 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. She finished a perfect 5/5 from the field on the night.

The Sun trailed the Valkyries, 12-6, heading into the first timeout of the contest. Connecticut started just 30% (3/10) from the field, while Golden State began the game shooting 62.5% (5/8). Both teams struggled shooting to finish the quarter, as the Sun closed the first on a 4-2 spurt to cut the deficit to four, 14-10, heading into the second. The Sun shot just 23.5% (4/17) in the first quarter, including 0/7 from beyond the arc.

Golden State began the second on a 7-3 run to force Connecticut into a timeout with 6:17 to play in the first half, 21-13. After the Sun started 0/8 from beyond the arc, Saniya Rivers stopped the drought with a three-pointer to start the quarter. Connecticut responded on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to two, 21-19, with 4:35 to play in the second. An 11-7 close to the half by Golden State gave them a 32-26 lead at the break. Saniya Rivers led all Connecticut scorers with nine points, three rebounds, two steals and one block in the first half. The Sun's 26 first-half points tied a season-low for first-half points in 2025.

The Sun cut the Valkyries lead to four, 32-28, with a jumper by Aneesah Morrow to begin the second half, but Golden State went on a 13-5 run to take a 45-33 lead and force Connecticut to burn a timeout with 6:05 to play in the third. The Sun closed the third quarter on an 11-10 run to close the gap to 11, 55-44, heading into the fourth. Olivia Nelson-Ododa paced Connecticut in the third with nine points, including her first three-point field goal of her career.

A 4-0 start to the fourth by the Sun trimmed the deficit to seven, 55-48, but Golden State responded on an 8-0 run to extend their lead to 15, 63-48, with 7:18 to play in the game. The Valkyries went on to outscore the Sun, 19-13, in the final ten minutes of action to secure the 74-57 win. Leila Lacan led the Sun with five points in the final quarter. Golden State notched five of their 13 three-point field goals in the fourth quarter, going 5/10 from beyond the arc.

The Sun shot 34.4% (21/61) while the Valkyries shot 41.3% (26/63) in the game. Golden State hit 13 three-point field goals in the game, the second most the Sun have given up in a game this season. After hitting a combined 25 three-point field goals over their last two games, Connecticut finished just 5/25 (20%) in tonight's game.

Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini each tallied 17 points to lead the Valkyries in the game. Janelle Salaün added 16 points of her own, going 4/7 from beyond the three-point arc.

Notes:

Connecticut won the fast break (10-0) and the bench scoring production (20-15), but Golden State held the advantage in the paint (22-20) and in second chance points (10-5).

Saniya Rivers finished with nine points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block. It marks her 18th game with at least 2 steals this season.

Aaliyah Edwards notched eight points, the most thus far in her Sun career. She also added five rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes off the bench.

The Valkyries scored 16 points off of the Sun's 14 turnovers, while Golden State turned the ball over just nine times, resulting in 11 points for Connecticut.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 57 10 16 18 13 Morrow- 14 Morrow- 13 Mabrey/Hartley- 4

GSV 74 14 18 23 19 Hayes/Zandalasini- 17 Fagbenle- 8 Burton- 10

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun return home to host the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, August 13 at 7:00 PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.