Aces Host New York for the First Time in 2025 to Conclude Home Stand

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (18-14) are set to play the New York Liberty (20-11) for the only time at home this season on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. PT and will air nationally on ESPN.

MILESTONE WATCHES:

A'ja Wilson (500) needs 6 more blocks to pass Ruth Riley (505) for No. 9 on the league's all-time blocks list.

Young (164) needs 1 more win to own the WNBA record outright for most victories before turning 28. SShe is currently tied with Maya Moore (164).

The Aces, who are currently 6 th in the league standings, are 2 ÃÂ½ games behind second-seeded New York. Las Vegas is looking to secure its first victory against the Liberty after dropping two contests in New York-92-78 in the May 17 season opener and 87-78 on July 8.

Averaging in double figures in the first two against the Liberty were Young (17.5 ppg), Wilson (16.5 ppg), Chelsea Gray (11.5 ppg) and Dana Evans (13 ppg), while NaLyssa Smith, playing in her third game with the Aces, scored 11 points and grabbed 4 boards against NY on July 8.

Wilson is looking to continue her historic week after winning her 25 th Western Conference Player of the Year award on Tuesday and recording a league-first 30-point, 20-rebound game against Connecticut. Since Aug. 3, when the Aces 4-game winning streak began, she leads the WNBA in scoring (25.5 ppg) and rebounding (13.3 rpg), while adding 3.3 apg and 2.0 spg.

Since joining the Aces, Smith's numbers have increased across the board - up to 7.8 points (from 6.7 ppg) and 6.1 rebounds (from 4.9 rpg), and she is shooting 54.9% from the floor (up from 42.5%).

After going 9-1 to start the season, New York, which faces Los Angeles tonight, has dropped 5 of its last 9 games, with a 4-game losing streak during that span. The Liberty will be without two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, who has not played since July 26. Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu average a combined 33.1 points per game as a duo, 6 th in the league (Wilson and Young are 2 nd with 36.4 ppg combined).

Despite the slight skid, New York still ranks among league's top 3 for points (86.4 ppg), field goal percentage (.453), 3-point percentage (.352), assists (22 apg), steals (8.4 spg), blocked shots (4.8 bpg) and fast break points (13.4 ppg).

One big factor for New York since playing the Aces last is Emma Meesseman, who signed with the Liberty on August 1 and returned to the WNBA after a 3 year hiatus. The Belgian forward recently led the Belgian National Team to a championship at the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket and earned her second consecutive Most Valuable Player honor. Over 8 seasons in the W, Meesseman averages 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists in 26.1 minutes.

Since the last matchup on June 29, the Aces and Liberty have swapped in the league standings at the free throw line. The Liberty are netting a league-best 84.2% from the charity stripe, while the Aces are tallying a second-best 82%.

NYL W/L PPG OPP.PPG FG% 3FG% RPG APG BPG SPG

Games w/ Stewart 17-7 87.9 79.3 45.5% 35.7% 34.6 21.8 5.0 8.7

Games w/o Stewart 3-4 81.1 83.4 44.8% 33.1% 32.6 22.7 3.9 7.0

LAST TIME(S) OUT: In the first two games at New York, Las Vegas averaged 78 ppg and 36.5 rpg on 37.1% field goal shooting and 31% from 3-point land. Wilson subbed out of the July 8 game with a wrist injury in the second quarter and did not return. Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) was not on the active roster for the first two contests and Smith (signed June 30) did not play in the season opener.

UP NEXT: The Aces will travel to Phoenix to take on the Mercury (19-12) at PHX Arena on Friday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. PT. The two teams are currently tied up 1-1 in head-to-head games, with the Aces winning the most recent matchup on June 29. The game will air nationally on ION.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.