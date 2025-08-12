WNBA's Line 'Em up Initiative Goes International Following Impactful All-Star Activations in Indianapolis

After a powerful debut in New York and making a bold mark across Indianapolis during AT&T WNBA All-Star, the WNBA's " Line 'Em Up " initiative is going international. This Thursday, in the lead-up to the league's first-ever regular season game outside the U.S., the WNBA is painting five public courts in Vancouver with the official WNBA 3-point line. The WNBA and Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation will host a Vancouver launch event featuring 3-time WNBA Champion and Naismith Hall of Fame inductee, Swin Cash.

This initiative has already sparked grassroots participation around the world, with fans from cities as far as Amsterdam painting their own local courts - bringing the WNBA closer to communities worldwide.

LINE 'EM UP INDIANAPOLIS

During AT&T WNBA All-Star, "Line 'Em Up" took over Indianapolis with a bold " Paint The Town " activation, which saw the WNBA 3-point line painted on eight public courts and five fans' driveways.

LINE 'EM UP BALL DROP

The Indianapolis activation also featured a "Line 'Em Up" Ball Drop at Wes Montgomery Park, where attendees saw the newly painted WNBA 3-point line and competed in shooting contests for a chance to win a free WNBA Wilson basketball.







