A'ja Wilson Earns 25th WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honor

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from August 4-10. It is the 25th Player of the Week honor for the reigning WNBA M'VP and third this season, after also earning it on June 1 and July 1.

Wilson now ranks No. 3 all-time for weekly conference awards, moving ahead of No. 4 Elena Delle Donne (24) and trailing Candace Parker (27) and Tina Charles (32).

Wilson poured in 29.3 points, grabbed 13.0 rebounds, dished out 3.7 assists and nabbed 1.3 steals per game while leading the Aces to a 3-0 record on the week. She also shot 53.3% (32-60 FGs) from the field and 92% (23-25 FTs) from the charity stripe.

On August 10 against Connecticut, the reigning M'VP became the first player in league history to notch a 30/20 double-double, scoring 32 points and grabbing a career-high-tying 20 rebounds. She posted 29 points and 12 boards against Seattle on August 8 and against Golden State on August 6, Wilson tallied 27 points on 8 of 11 (.727) shooting from the field and 11 of 11 from the line.

Also at Golden State, Wilson became the 4th player in WNBA history with at least 5,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, 500 assists, 500 blocks and 300 steals. She was the fastest (253 games) and youngest (28 years, 363 days) to those benchmarks. Lisa Leslie hit the quintuple mark in 287 games and Candace Parker was previously the youngest at 32 years and 120 days.

Through games of August 10, Wilson is averaging league second bests of 22.2 ppg and 9.6 rpg, while ranking first in blocked shots (2.1 bpg) and sixth in steals (1.6 spg). She also adds 3.4 apg, while shooting 49% (15th) from the floor and 84% (20th) from the line.







