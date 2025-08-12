Los Angeles Holds off Storm

LOS ANGELES - Dominique Malonga had her second career double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Brittney Sykes led the Storm with 27 points and four steals on Sunday night, but ultimately, Seattle fell to the Los Angeles Sparks inside Crypto.com Arena, 94-91.

Skylar Diggins added 17 points and a team-high six assists. Nneka Ogwumike put in 15 points alongside 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.

The Storm came out strong in the opening frame, going on a 22-9 scoring run, while Seattle's defense forced eight LA turnovers, including six steals, the most for the Storm in a first quarter this year. The Sparks went on a run of its own during the second quarter, but Sykes released a clutch three to end the second quarter, and the Storm went into halftime down by just one point.

After a back and forth third quarter, Seattle went into the last quarter with a one-point lead. The fourth quarter was powered by Sykes, who scored 14 points in the final 10 minutes, but ultimately the Sparks took the 94-91 win.

Seattle forced 20 Los Angeles turnovers and converted them for 24 points.

Kelsey Plum led Los Angeles with 20 points and Dearica Hamby put in 19 points and seven rebounds.

