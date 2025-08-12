Allisha Gray Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The WNBA announced today that Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played August 4-10. This is Gray's third Player of the Week honor in the 2025 season, making her the first Dream player to achieve the feat since 2018.

Gray averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 55.6% from the field in a perfect 2-0 road week for Atlanta, which included wins over the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury.

On Aug. 7 at Chicago, Gray scored a game-high 25 points with four rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting as the Dream rolled to an 86-65 victory. Three days later, she tallied 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a 74-66 win at Phoenix, leading Atlanta in scoring for the second straight game. That victory pushed the Dream past 20 wins for just the third time in franchise history.

Gray is in the midst of a career-best season and is a frontrunner for MVP, averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while ranking among league leaders in scoring, three-pointers made, win shares, and offensive rating. A 2025 WNBA All-Star Starter and two-time Player of the Month honoree this season, she also became the 37th player in league history to surpass 400 career three-pointers made.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.