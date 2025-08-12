Grace Berger Signs Rest of Season Contract

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed guard Grace Berger to a rest of season contract, the team announced today. She will be available for tonight's game at the Indiana Fever.

Berger was previously on a seven-day contract with Dallas. She has appeared in six games with the Wings this season, earning her first career start this past Sunday against the Washington Mystics.







