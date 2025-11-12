Connecticut Sun Form Two Councils to Uplift Local Community

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun have formed two councils to provide a voice for local residents and youth while uplifting the community. The CT Sun Community Council will be comprised of fans, season ticket members, and potential supporters to increase local awareness and impact through impactful conversation.

The CT Sun Community Council's first gathering will take place on Monday, November 17 at the Mohegan Tribe Community Center from 5:45pm-7:45pm. This event is open to the public and the Sun asks attendees to bring canned goods and non-perishable items to donate to a food pantry for the holidays.

The Sun Ray Advisory Council will convene for the first time on Wednesday, November 19 at the Mohegan Tribe Community Center from 5:45pm-7:45pm. This council is made up of middle and high school youth who will come together to converse about the current state of youth, sports, how the Sun can connect with the younger generation, and other topics of interest.

The goal of both councils is to directly receive feedback on how the Connecticut Sun can increase local involvement and develop a greater understanding of community needs in order to provide positive impact. To RSVP for both events and future events, click here.

