Veronica Burton and Cecilia Zandalasini Combine for 50 Points, 12 3-Pointers in Valkyries' Win over Mystics

August 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Veronica Burton and Cecilia Zandalasini combined for 50 points and 12 3-pointers in the Valkyries' 88-83 victory over the Mystics in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. Burton and Zandalasini tallied new career-highs in points and made 3-pointers, as Burton finished with 30 points on 10-for-13 from the field and 6-for-9 from three and Zandalasini had 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting and 6-for-8 from deep. In addition to the individual record, Burton also made Valkyries' franchise history as their first player to score 30 points in a game. Burton and Zandalasini also contributed in other ways, as Veronica grabbed seven rebounds and dished out seven assists and Zandalasini tallied six boards and four dimes. With the win, the Valkyries extend their winning streak to three as they hold onto seventh place in the WNBA playoff race. They also notched their 17th win of the season, tying the Detroit Shock for the most wins by an expansion team in their inaugural campaign.

ZANDALASINI, VALKYRIES OPEN FLOODGATES WITH 18-0 RUN

The Valkyries went on an 18-0 run in the first half to take a commanding 36-12 lead. Golden State made 11 of their first 13 field goal attempts, six of which were 3-pointers. Cecilia Zandalasini, who has been on a shooting tear of late, again opened the floodgates from distance, tying her career-best mark with four 3-pointers in the half. Zandalasini (14) was one of three Valkyries to score in double figures in the half, with Veronica Burton adding 10 points on 3-for-3 shooting, five rebounds and four assists and Tiffany Hayes tallying 10 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line.

BURTON HELPS VALKS WEATHER SECOND HALF STORM

The Mystics made a significant dent into the Valkyries' once 25-point lead late in the second quarter and brought the score within single digits in the third quarter. Burton helped Golden State weather the storm with an 11-point third quarter and two 3-pointers and Zandalasini capped the frame with a deep three, her sixth of the game, to stretch the Valks' lead back up to 18. Washington remained relentless in the fourth quarter, outscoring Golden State by 15 points and bringing the game within a possession down the stretch. All-Star guard Sonia Citron, who was contained to just two points through three quarters, exploded 13 points in the fourth giving the Valkyries everything they could handle until the end. Burton scored nine points in the final frame, giving her 20 points in the second half to hold off the Mystics' furious comeback efforts.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will visit the Sky in Chicago on Friday (6:30 p.m.; ION) before a Sunday showdown with the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center (5:30 p.m.; KPIX+, KMAX, NBA TV).







