Postgame Notes: NYL 105, LAS 97

LIBERTY 105 | SPARKS 97

NEW YORK (21-11) | LOS ANGELES (15-17)

AUG. 12, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 28 22 28 27 105

SPARKS 30 14 28 25 97

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK LOS ANGELES

POINTS Meesseman (24) Plum (26)

REBOUNDS Jones (11) Hamby (8)

ASSISTS Ionescu (6) Allemand (6)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Tonight's win was Sandy Brondello's 101st regular season victory as head coach of the New York Liberty. She now holds the all-time franchise records for most regular season wins and win percentage, with a .682 success rate.

The Liberty are on a franchise-record four-game streak of at least five players scoring 10+ points, with contributions from Natasha Cloud (11), Leonie Fiebich (20), Sabrina Ionescu (14), Jonquel Jones (21), and Emma Meesseman (24). This streak matches the WNBA record in 2025.

With an eight-player rotation, the Liberty totaled a season-best 105 points, marking just the ninth game in franchise history to reach that scoring mark.

New York logged just the third game in franchise history in which three players scored 20+ points, with standout outings from Fiebich (20), Jones (21), and Meesseman (24).

Jonquel Jones recorded her 99th career double-double with 21 points (8-for-11 FG, 4-for-5 3FG) and 11 rebounds. The Liberty are now 31-0 when she reaches 10+ points and 10+ rebounds.

Emma Meesseman set a new season high with 24 points (9-for-15 FG, 6-for-7 FT), along with nine rebounds and four assists. This marks her second career WNBA game with a 24-9-4 stat line, and her first 20+ point game since July 16, 2022.

Sabrina Ionescu's 14 points (4-for-8 FG, 2-for-4 3FG, 4-for-4 FT) and six assists mark the 61st such performance of her career - the seventh-most by a guard in WNBA history. Additionally, Ionescu became the No. 3 all-time leader in Liberty free throws made after going 4-for-4 from the line tonight, reaching 539 total.

Jonquel Jones is now the sixth all-time leading rebounder in Liberty history. With 11 boards tonight, her Liberty career total rose to 862.

Stephanie Talbot reached 1,000 career WNBA points tonight. She is one of only 14 players to appear in 225+ games since 2017 while maintaining at least a 40-35-70 shooting split.

Marine Johannčs hit three shots from deep, marking her sixth such game - the most by any reserve player in the WNBA this season.

The Liberty's final shooting performance - 55.9% FG (38-for-68), 50.0% 3FG (14-for-28), and 78.9% FT (15-for-19) - marks a league-leading fourth game surpassing a 55-50-78 shooting split. New York is the only team to achieve this feat more than once this season.







