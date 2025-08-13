Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Third 7-Day Contract
August 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Kiana Williams to a third 7-day contract, the team announced today.
Williams has appeared in six games with Phoenix this season, averaging 5.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.6 minutes per game while shooting 50.0% from the field.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 13, 2025
- Jordin Canada Injury Update - Atlanta Dream
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Third 7-Day Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Postgame Notes: NYL 105, LAS 97 - New York Liberty
- 8/12/25 Postgame Notes & Quotes - Los Angeles Sparks
- Wings Survive Indiana Comeback - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.