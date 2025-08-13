Wings Survive Indiana Comeback

August 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indianapolis, IN - The Dallas Wings held off the Indiana Fever to score an 81-80 victory Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Maddy Siegrist and Li Yueru each posted career highs in points as the duo combined for 42 points in the nationally televised win. The Wings (9-24) had 25 assists on 30 field goals, as Paige Bueckers and Myisha Hines-Allen combined for 17 dimes, including a career-best nine for Hines-Allen.

Dallas led by as many as 17 before Indiana (18-15) used a 25-point fourth quarter to mount the comeback. Yueru and Bueckers combined for nine points in the fourth while Hines-Allen tallied five dimes over the final 10 minutes to hold off the Fever.

First Quarter: Dallas 23, Indiana 15

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist, Haley Jones and Luisa Geiselsöder for the first time this season. Berger signed a rest of season contract with the Wings earlier that morning, while Arike Ogunbowale was ruled out with right knee soreness prior to tipoff.

After trading baskets for the first 2:37, Dallas went on a 7-0 run to take an 11-4 lead, with Bueckers, Siegrist and Jones all scoring. After Indiana scored the next four points, the Wings responded with a 10-1 spurt to take a 12-point lead, 21-9. Li Yueru drained two threes during that stretch and finished the first quarter with a game-high eight points. Dallas shot 44.4 percent from the field while limiting Indiana to just a 26.7-percent clip over the first 10 minutes. The Fever committed six turnovers which Dallas turned into 10 points.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Indiana 27

The Wings bumped their lead back to double figures, 31-20, following a Siegrist layup, forcing another Fever timeout. Dallas scored three straight out of the break to grow their lead to 14 at 34-20. A 5-0 Indiana run forced Dallas to burn a timeout with a 34-25 lead with 5:13 remaining in the half. The Fever spurt grew to 7-0 before Siegrist buried a corner three and Jones added a jumper in the lane to bring the Dallas lead back to double digits, 39-29, with 3:31 left in the second quarter. Indiana closed the half on a 13-3 run to knot the game at 42-42 headed into the break.

Siegrist tied for the game high with 12 points in the first half, joining Yueru in double figures (10). Dallas shot 43.2 percent in the first half and 31.2 percent from three, while Indiana shot 47.1 percent overall and 38.5 percent from deep.

Third Quarter: Dallas 25, Indiana 13

Bueckers and the Wings struck first out of halftime before a 6-0 Indiana run gave the home team a four-point lead, 48-44. The lead grew to six, 52-46, before an 8-0 Dallas stretch gave the Wings a 54-52 lead with under four minutes left in the third. Siegrist and JJ Quinerly sank threes during the run, including Siegrist's third of the game, marking a career best. Dallas closed the quarter on an 18-3 stretch to carry a 12-point lead into the fourth. Siegrist scored eight in the third while Yueru and JJ Quinerly added five apiece. Indiana was limited to under 28-percent shooting in the quarter while Dallas posted a 44.4-percent clip.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 14, Indiana 25

The Wings saw their lead grow to 17 with 6:38 left after Hines-Allen drained a three to give Dallas a 78-61 lead. The Fever chipped away and closed the game on a 19-3 run, with an and-one by Yueru proving to be the difference in the final score. Yueru was fouled by Aliyah Boston on a made layup which Indiana unsuccessfully challenged, sending Yueru to the line for what proved to be final point the Wings would score with 2:31 remaining. Dallas led by seven, 81-74, at that point but missed its final four shots from the field as Indiana continued to inch closer. Down one with 1.7 seconds left, the Fever had one last shot to win it, but Kelsey Mitchell's attempt was off the mark as Dallas picked up its first win over the Fever this season.

Siegrist finished with 22 points off 9-13 shooting, adding five rebounds and a career-best three made threes. Yueru tallied 20 points off 7-14 shooting along with four rebounds and two steals. Bueckers scored in double figures for the 26th consecutive game, totaling 16 points and eight assists. Her 26-game stretch is fourth-longest by a rookie in WNBA history. Hines-Allen filled the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, nine assists and a steal. The Dallas bench outscored Indiana's 36-16.

On the night Dallas shot 42.3 percent from the field, 30.8 percent from deep and 86.7 percent from the free-throw line, compared to Indiana at 44.4 percent, 40.9 percent and 78.9 percent, respectively. The Fever won the rebounding battle 39-30 and held a 12-3 advantage in second chance points. The Wings outscored the Fever in points in the paint, 38-34, and fast break points, 18-11. Dallas scored 27 points off 18 Indiana turnovers.

Mitchell led Indiana with a game-high 24 points, while Natasha Howard had 12 points and a game-best 12 rebounds.

Dallas returns home to host the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday in the Wings annual Rock The Pink game. Tipoff on ION is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.







