Sky Defeated by Sun on Road, 62-7

August 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Connecticut Sun 62-71 inside Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The Sky are now 8-24 on the season, 3-13 on the road, and 3-13 against the Eastern Conference.

Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky in scoring with 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Elizabeth Williams added 12 points, tied a season-high with 15 rebounds and added three assists to help the Sky cut the lead late in the third quarter. Rachel Banham added nine points on three made three-pointers. Sevgi Uzun recorded two assists in her first start for Chicago.

Leïla Lacan led Connecticut in scoring with 17 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Tina Charles added 15 points, three assists and one steal. Marina Mabrey contributed 10 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Saniya Rivers finished the night with eight points, three rebounds and six assists. Rounding out the starters, Aneesah Morrow totaled nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

More highlights include:

Williams' double-double is her third of the season

NEXT UP: The Sky return home to play the Golden State Valkyries for the third time this season on Friday, Aug. 15 inside Wintrust Arena. Chicago is 0-2 against the Valkyries.

In their last matchup, Veronica Burton recorded 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds to help the Valkyries secure their 73-66 win against the Sky on Aug. 1. Janelle Salaün added 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

In the first-ever game between the two teams on June 27, Kayla Thornton's career-high 29 points led Golden State past Chicago 83-78 inside Chase Center. Rookies Kaitlyn Chen and Bree Hall scored in double figures off the bench, adding 11 and 10 points respectively.

The Valkyries are 16-15 after Wednesday's match against the Washington Mystics and are led in scoring on the season by Tiffany Hayes, who averages 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Northwestern alum Burton adds 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

The third and final matchup between the two teams tips off at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ION.

KEY RUNS:

Connecticut went on a 21-9 run from 4:28 in the first quarter to 6:13 in the second quarter

The Sun went on a 15-4 run from 4:45 to 0:13 in the second quarter

In all, the Sun outscored the Sky 21-10 in the second quarter

Chicago went on a 22-8 run from 4:08 in the third quarter to 5:31 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sun led by as many as 21 points

Connecticut shot 53.8% from the field in the first quarter (7 of 13)

The Sun recorded six blocks in the second half

The Sun outscored the Sky 16-5 in points off turnovers

Chicago committed 19 turnovers to Connecticut's five

The Sun's bench outscored the Sky's 20-11

Connecticut recorded 11 steals to Chicago's zero

The Sun totaled eight blocks to the Sky's four

There were three ties and lead changes

CHICAGO NOTES:

Ariel Atkins accounted for six of the Sky's 18 points in the first quarter (two points, four points created from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for six of Chicago's 18 points in the first quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

Cardoso accounted for 10 of the Sky's 17 points in the third quarter

Cardoso accounted for ten of Chicago's 17 points in the fourth quarter (two points, eight points created from assists)

Elizabeth Williams accounted for half of Chicago's points in the second quarter

Rachel Banham accounted for seven of the Sky's 17 points in the third quarter (three points, four points created from assists)

CONNECTICUT NOTES:

Tina Charles accounted for four of the Sun's 21 points in the first quarter

Charles accounted for six of Connecticut's 18 points in the third quarter

Charles accounted for five of the Sun's 11 points in the fourth quarter

Marina Mabrey accounted for 11 of the Sun's 18 points in the third quarter (two points, nine points created from assists)

Leïla Lacan accounted for eight of Connecticut's 11 points in the fourth quarter (three points, five points created from assists)







