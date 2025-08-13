Jordin Canada Injury Update
August 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA - Following further evaluation, Jordin Canada has been diagnosed with a right hamstring injury sustained during the Atlanta Dream's game on August 10. Canada will be sidelined for at least two weeks and is expected to make a full recovery. A timeline for her return will be provided when appropriate.
