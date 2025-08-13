Mystics vs. Valkyries Postgame Notes - August 13, 2025

August 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

August 13, 2025

Mystics 83 - Valkyries 88

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (83) Citron, Sutton (15) Iriafen (10) Sutton (7)

Valkyries (88) Burton (30) Burton, Zandalasini (7) Burton (7)

Mystics Game Notes:

Sonia Citron tied a team-high with 15 points, adding three rebounds and three assists.

13 of her 15 points came in the fourth quarter, marking her highest-scoring quarter of the season.

With a steal tonight, Citron extended her steal streak to 11 games, tied for both the second-longest active streak in the league and third-longest by a Mystics rookie (Alana Beard, Ariel Atkins).

Kiki Iriafen posted 14 points and 10 rebounds.

It marked her 10th game this season with 10+ points and 10+ rebounds, continuing to lead all rookies.

With this performance, she tied A'ja Wilson for 14th all-time in 10+ point, 10+ rebound games by a rookie.

Iriafen became the fifth Mystics rookie to reach 400+ points in a season, joining Chamique Holdsclaw, Sonia Citron, Alana Beard, and Nikki McCray.

She is also the third rookie this season to score 400+ points, alongside Sonia Citron and Paige Bueckers.

Sug Sutton finished with 15 points and a season-high seven assists, leading the team in the category.

It marked her second game this season with 15+ points and 5+ assists (last: June 26 at Las Vegas).

She has now recorded 5+ assists in six games this season.

Emily Engstler led the bench with a season-high 13 points and added five rebounds.

This marked her second-straight double-digit scoring performance.

She tied a career-high with three made three-pointers

Engstler posted her 10th career game with 10+ points and 5+ rebounds.

Jade Melbourne added 10 points for Washington.

It was her sixth double-digit scoring effort of the season.

Additional Notes:

Five Mystics scored in double figures for the fourth time this season.

All three matchups between the Mystics and Valkyrie this season have been decided by five points or fewer.

The Mystics bench outscored the Valkyries reserves 24-11.

Washington won of points in the paint battle, outscoring Golden State 40-22.

The Mystics totaled 21 assists on the night, marking their third consecutive game with 20+ assists.







