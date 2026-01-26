New York Liberty to Host Indiana Fever for Preseason Game on April 25
Published on January 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - The New York Liberty have announced its 2026 preseason home game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25 at 3 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The matchup will mark the first on-court action of the year for both teams.
Beginning today at 12 p.m. ET, tickets for the Liberty's preseason game vs. Indiana will go on sale via Ticketmaster. Regular season tickets are also available now through Ticketmaster.
To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 26, 2026
- Dallas Wings to Face Indiana Fever in 2026 Preseason Opener - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule - Indiana Fever
- New York Liberty to Host Indiana Fever for Preseason Game on April 25 - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Liberty Stories
- New York Liberty to Host Indiana Fever for Preseason Game on April 25
- New York Liberty Complete Annual "Season of Giving" Giveback Campaign, Honoring Year-Round Commitment to Service and Community
- New York Liberty Announce 2026 Schedule for Historic 30th Season
- Four-Time NBA Champion Chris DeMarco Named New York Liberty Head Coach
- Sabrina Ionescu Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team