New York Liberty to Host Indiana Fever for Preseason Game on April 25

NEW YORK - The New York Liberty have announced its 2026 preseason home game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25 at 3 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The matchup will mark the first on-court action of the year for both teams.

Beginning today at 12 p.m. ET, tickets for the Liberty's preseason game vs. Indiana will go on sale via Ticketmaster. Regular season tickets are also available now through Ticketmaster.

To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







