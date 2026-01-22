New York Liberty Complete Annual "Season of Giving" Giveback Campaign, Honoring Year-Round Commitment to Service and Community

Published on January 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty have concluded their annual "Season of Giving", a campaign led by Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment that unites the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Long Island Nets. "Season of Giving" represents the culmination of a year-round commitment to champion youth, families, and communities by delivering meaningful resources and experiences that uplift and strengthen the neighborhoods they serve.

Aligned with all New York Liberty community and social responsibility initiatives, "Season of Giving" is grounded in the team's commitment to service, reflecting the belief that intentional engagement lies at the heart of building strong, vibrant communities. Through this work, the Liberty advance their core pillars: growing youth basketball, embracing and empowering young women, championing unity, and promoting pride. Throughout the holiday season, the Liberty and their corporate partners brought these values to life by supporting local communities in the following ways:

Brooklyn Borough President Thanksgiving Distribution (Nov. 21): New York Liberty players, Rebekah Gardner and Natasha Cloud, supported Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso, in distributing meals to more than 125 community-based organizations.

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation Thanksgiving Meal Donation (Nov. 26): The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation, in partnership with the Downtown Brooklyn Neighborhood Alliance and Levy Restaurants, provided 5,000 hot Thanksgiving meals - the largest meal donation and distribution in the history of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment's Season of Giving campaign.

Ali Forney Winter Carnival (Dec. 18): The New York Liberty supported the Ali Forney Center's Winter Carnival by collecting and distributing essential items for LGBTQ+ and at-risk youth experiencing homelessness. Liberty staff and partners volunteered to assemble more than 600 gift packs, providing critical resources and spreading seasonal cheer throughout the Ali Forney Center community. Gift bag contributions included water bottles from AAA, duffel bags from Barclays, shaving kits from Flamingo and feminine care products from LOLA. Onsite, guests received popcorn from Graza, sodas from Olipop, assorted chips from Wise Snacks, and ShackBurgers and Crinkle Cut Fries from Shake Shack. Additionally, Vagisil provided donations of body wash and other essential feminine care products, which were distributed to Women In Need shelters across New York City.

Ticketmaster Suite Experience and Snipes Shopping Event (Dec. 21): I n partnership with Ticketmaster, the New York Liberty welcomed youth from the Edison Youth Center, a local nonprofit supporting children's mental well-being, for a special holiday experience in Brooklyn. The day began with a private pregame event provided by Snipes at their location adjacent to Barclays Center, where youth participated in a personalized shopping spree. The group then headed to Barclays Center for the Brooklyn Nets game, where they received crossbody bags from Away, nail polish from Essie and custom New York Liberty jerseys from Ticketmaster.

World Basketball Day at Brooklyn Basketball Training Center (Dec. 21): In celebration of World Basketball Day, Brooklyn Basketball hosted a special free clinic at the Brooklyn Basketball Training Center, bringing together youth from the community to build their skills, learn from experienced coaches, and celebrate the spirit of the game. Best Trails supported the activation by providing transportation for Neighborhood United, an organization that harnesses the power of sports to empower youth - especially young women - by fostering wellness, unlocking career pathways, and cultivating community leaders.

Second Annual Shine Loud Sunday Soirée (Jan. 12): Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield hosted the second annual Shine Loud Sunday Soirée, honoring 2025 and past honorees for their leadership and impact. Shine Loud Sunday is a New York Liberty initiative that recognizes local women changemakers, business leaders, and entrepreneurs advancing social justice, gender equality, environmental stewardship, wellness, and more - amplifying the voices of those driving meaningful change in their communities.

"Season of Giving" culminated yesterday Wednesday, Jan. 21, as the Brooklyn Nets & New York Liberty Foundation, in collaboration with New York Cares, delivered more than 300 warm winter coats to elementary school students in need.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.