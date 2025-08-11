Game Preview: Fever Continue Homestand on Tuesday against Dallas

The Fever (18-14) continue their three-game homestand on Tuesday, when they welcome Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings (8-24) to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever are 3-0 against the Wings this season and will be going for the regular season series sweep on Tuesday.

Indiana is coming off an impressive 92-70 demolition of the Sky on Saturday night in a game where the Fever played with no true point guards. The Fever lost both Aari McDonald (broken right foot) and Sydney Colson (torn left ACL) to season-ending injuries in the last game of a four-game road trip on Thursday night in Phoenix. With All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark still sidelined with a groin injury, fellow All-Star Kelsey Mitchell slid over to point guard and was outstanding, tallying a game-high 26 points, a season-high eight assists, and just one turnover.

The Fever will have some help on Tuesday, as they signed 12-year veteran Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract. Sims is a former All-Star who has amassed over 3,000 points and 1,000 assists in her career and can help hold down the fort until Clark returns.

It's been a rough season for the Wings, who have lost five straight, seven of their last eight, and 11 of their last 13 games. But one bright spot for the Wings has been the play of Bueckers, the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.

Over 25 games, Bueckers ranks seventh in the league in scoring at 18.5 points per game and eighth in assists at 5.3 per contest.







