Sun Drop Final Game against Aces, 94-86

August 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas, NV - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (5-25) dropped their road contest against the Las Vegas Aces (18-14), 94-86, at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Aces sweep the Sun, 4-0, during the 2025 regular season with the win in their final meeting of 2025.

Marina Mabrey led the way for the Sun with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes played. It marked her second-straight contest with five three-point field goals made, as she went 5/13 from beyond the arc in the game. She went for 20+ points for the fifth time this season and first time since June 15 against Chicago.

Saniya Rivers added 17 points, one rebound, four assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes off the bench in the game. The outing marked her first 10+ point performance since July 13 against Los Angeles and ninth of the season. Leila Lacan rounded out the Sun's double-digit scorers with 13 points, a team-high five assists and two steals in 25 minutes of action.

The Aces began the game on a 14-6 run to force the Sun into a timeout with 5:35 to play in the first quarter. Aneesah Morrow had four of Connecticut's six points to start the contest, while A'ja Wilson led the way for Las Vegas with six early points. The Sun responded on an 8-2 run out of the timeout to cut the deficit to two, 16-14, with 4:13 to play in the first. Leila Lacan and Bria Hartley each nailed a triple, while Marina Mabrey sank a floater on that run. After trailing 24-16, the Sun closed the quarter on a 15-3 run to take a 31-27 lead into the second. Marina Mabrey led Connecticut with 13 points in the first quarter, as the Sun went 6/10 beyond the three-point arc through ten minutes of action.

The Sun started the second on a 12-6 spurt to take a ten-point lead, 43-33, and forced the Aces into a timeout with 6:59 to play in the first half. Leila Lacan had six of Connecticut's 12 points on that run. A bucket by Tina Charles gave the Sun a 12-point advantage, but the Aces responded on a 5-0 run to cut their lead to seven, 45-38, with 4:33 in the second. The Sun were held scoreless for the final 5:45 in the first half, with the Aces evening the score, 45-45, heading into the locker room. Marina Mabrey led the Sun with 13 points, while Leila Lacan added 11 points in the first half.

Las Vegas opened the second half on a 15-12 run to take a three-point lead, 60-57, with 3:33 to play in the third quarter. Olivia Nelson-Ododa tallied four points, while Aneesah Morrow and Bria Hartley each hit triples to begin the second half. The Aces went on an 8-0 run out of that timeout to take an 11-point lead, 68-57, but the Sun closed the gap to eight, 70-62, heading into the fourth after closing the third on a quick 5-2 run. Connecticut shot just 35% (7/20) in the ten minutes coming out of the locker room at the break, while Las Vegas shot 44.4% (8/18) from the floor and 72.7% (8/11) from the free-throw line in the third.

Aaliyah Edwards' first bucket in a Sun uniform cut the deficit to six, 70-64, to begin the fourth. Las Vegas went on a 12-7 run after that layup to extend their lead back up to 11, 82-71 and force the Sun into a timeout with 6:35 to play in the game. Saniya Rivers had five points, while Aaliyah Edwards notched four points to start the fourth. A 12-8 run by the Sun cut the lead down to seven, 90-83, with 2:38 left in the fourth. Saniya Rivers had five of Connecticut's 12 on that run. Both teams tallied 24 points in the fourth, with the Aces taking the 94-86 win.

The Sun shot 51.4% (36/70), while the Aces shot 49.3% (35/71) on the night. The difference came at the free-throw line, as Las Vegas went 16/21 (76.2%), while Connecticut shot a season-low 2/2 (100%) from the charity stripe.

A'ja Wilson led the Aces with a historic performance, tallying 32 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and two steals. She recorded the first-ever 30+ point and 20+ rebound stat line in WNBA history. Jackie Young added 21 points and a team-high six assists.

Forward Aaliyah Edwards made her debut with the Sun tonight. She finished with four points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench.

The Aces recorded 23 second chance points off 11 offensive rebounds in the game. Their 23 second chance points ties for the most the Sun have given up this season (@ GSV, 6/22).

Las Vegas won the paint (42-36) and the second chance battle (23-7), while Connecticut won the fast break (14-8) and bench production (27-25).

The Sun's six three-point field goals in the first quarter marked a new team season-high for most three-point field goals in a single quarter this season.

The Sun's 31 points in the first quarter marked a new team season-high for first quarter points.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 86 31 14 17 24 Mabrey- 22 Charles- 5 Lacan- 5

LVA 94 27 18 25 24 Wilson- 32 Wilson- 20 Young/Gray- 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun finish their west coast road trip taking on the Golden State Valkyries on Monday, August 11 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT at the Chase Center.







