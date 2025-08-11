Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever - August 12

August 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings return to the road to face the Indiana Fever on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing nationally on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo will have the call with Angel Gray reporting.

Dallas (8-24) fell 91-78 to the Washington Mystics at home on Sunday afternoon, closing out a two-game homestand. Paige Bueckers headlined the Wings with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Indiana (18-14) is coming off a 92-70 home win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell posting 26 points.

Tuesday's meeting is the fourth and final of the season between the Wings and Fever. Indiana has won the first three showdowns including the most recent tilt at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas on Aug. 1. The series has been the most-attended in the WNBA this season, with an average of 18,513 fans in the building, including a Wings franchise record-setting 20,409 in Dallas on June 27.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on ESPN. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Fever Schedule & Results

6/27 at DAL L, 86-94

7/13 at IND L, 83-102

8/1 at DAL L, 78-88

8/12 at IND 6:30 p.m. CT

Indiana leads the all-time series 41-35

Game Status Report

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Paige Bueckers - Probable (Back)

Myisha Hines-Allen - Probable (Left Ankle)

Notable Storylines 

Bueckers On Historic Streak... Paige Bueckers has scored in double figures in all 25 games she has played this season, marking the fifth-longest streak by a rookie in WNBA history. She moved into a tie for that No. 5 spot with Indiana's Caitlin Clark on Sunday when she posted a team-high 17 points against the Washington Mystics.

A Change Can Do You Good... The Dallas Wings added Li Yueru and Haley Jones during the 2025 season and both are having career-highlighting years. In 20 games in Dallas, Yueru is averaging career highs of 7.0 points and 6.1 rebounds - her previous season bests were 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds from 2024. Yueru has had two of the highest rebounding performances of her career, including 15 boards against the Atlanta Dream on June 24. Over 14 games with the Wings, Jones is averaging a career-best 8.4 points while shooting .461 from the field to go along with

3.1 rebounds. Her previous highs were 3.9 points (2024), .397 shooting (2024) and 2.4 rebounds (2023). Jones has scored in double figures in seven of the last 10 games, including the first four-game double-digit scoring streak of her career.

Delayed Rookie Success... The Dallas Wings drafted Luisa Geiselsöder No. 21 overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Geiselsöder remained in Europe until this past February when the Wings signed her. In 2025, Geiselsöder has the highest scoring average by rookies selected in the second round at 7.5 points per game. Te-Hina Paopao is the next highest rookie second-round scorer at 5.5 points per game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 11, 2025

