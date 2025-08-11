Golden State Valkyries Introduce "Violet"

August 11, 2025

OAKLAND, Calif. - Following days-long anticipation around the mysterious violet egg that appeared overnight on August 7 in Thrive City, which was ultimately adopted by the Golden State Valkyries, the team introduced "Violet" during halftime of tonight's game against the Connecticut Sun. Ravens are commonly known as Valkyries' helpful and savvy counterparts in Norse mythology. Collecting information from her daily flights, Violet brings crucial knowledge back for the leaders of Ballhalla to use in battle. Ravens are considered guardians of good fortune, shape-shifting to trick and defeat any enemies of Ballhalla.

Violet's debut was nothing short of spectacular as she emerged from the tunnel during halftime, immediately displaying excitement and curiosity as she took in her new surroundings. During her introduction, fans saw a video of her hatching earlier in the day, she was introduced to her new Valks Fam, learned how to play basketball from Warriors star Trayce Jackson-Davis, learned iconic Bay Area dances, and the building sang her "Happy Birthday". Violet was naturally drawn to the energy of the crowd and the bright lights of Ballhalla.

Nicknamed "Vi", she captains The Flock and delights in inspiring basketball fans. Gifted from the team, Violet wears customized Valkyries gear; a one-of-a-kind dress, a bow, and violet sneakers. Additionally, because she is near-sighted, she sports gold glasses helping her achieve the excellent eyesight that ravens are known to have. As the Valkyries are her favorite team, her socks feature the team's iconic V pattern. While the team is still getting to know Violet, what is known so far is that she loves her new home in Ballhalla, and in the Bay Area. Vi is a songbird, a collector of shiny things, generous, often leaving fans small gifts. She is curious about people, loves making new friends, and knows no dance can be as fun as dancing with friends. Her signature pose is throwing up a "V", for her favorite team, the Valkyries.

The intrigue began Thursday morning when a striking violet-colored, gold-speckled egg mysteriously appeared in Thrive City, immediately sparking excitement and speculation among fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of the unusual discovery. Social media buzzed with theories and anticipation as the Valkyries relocated the egg inside Chase Center for careful monitoring during what turned out to be a four-day incubation period.

