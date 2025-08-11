A'ja Wilson Records First 30-Point, 20-Rebound Game in WNBA History in 94-86 Win over Sun

August 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - Led by reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson, who recorded the league's first 30-point, 20-rebound game after finishing with 32 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists, the Las Vegas Aces (18-14) defeated the Connecticut Sun (5-25) 96-84 for its 4th win a row Sunday evening in Michelob ULTRA Arena. Along with Wilson's historic performance, Jackie Young tallied 21 points and 6 assists, Jewell Loyd scored 12 and Dana Evans chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Marina Mabrey scored a team-high 22 points for Connecticut. Rookies Saniya Rivers (17) and Leïla Lacan (13) also scored in double figures.

SCORE BY QUARTERS TEAM

1 2 3 4 Total

Aces 27 18 25 24 94

Sun 31 14 17 24 86

First Quarter Highlights (Connecticut 31, Las Vegas 27)

The Aces held an early 24-16 advantage and led by as many as 8 in the quarter at the 2:45 mark. Connecticut went on a 15-3 run to close the quarter and regained the lead. Mabrey scored 9 straight points during that span. Both teams shot over 60% from the field - Las Vegas netted 11 of 17 (.647) and Connecticut shot 12 of 20 (.600). The Aces connected on 50% (2-4 3pt FGs) from distance, while the Sun shot 60% (6-10 3pt FGs) in the opening quarter. Young scored 12 points in the quarter to lead the Aces; Mabrey paced Connecticut with 13.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 45, Connecticut 45)

Connecticut began the quarter on a 14-6 run, to go up on the Aces by as many as 12 points at 45-33 with just under 6 minutes to go. A Wilson jumper at 5:27 sparked a 12-0 Las Vegas run to end the quarter. The run included 3s from Kierstan Bell and Loyd and 4 points from Wilson. The Aces, who converted 6 points off 4 Connecticut turnovers, shot 31.6% (6-19 FGs) from the floor. Both teams went cold from distance, shooting a combined 3 of 15 (.200), with the Aces making 3 of 11 (.273) from beyond the arc. Wilson, who was 1 rebound shy (13 points, 9 rebounds) of recording a double-double heading into halftime, led the Aces with 7, while Lacan paced the Sun with 6.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 70, Connecticut 62)

The Aces opened the second half on a 9-5 run to give themselves a 54-50 lead with 6:42 to go. Holding a 56-54 edge, Las Vegas went on 14-5 run, which included 5 points each from Evans and Young, to bring the Aces to an 11-point lead at 70-59 before Mabrey cut it to 8 to end the quarter. Connecticut was in the bonus from the 5:23 mark onwards and the Aces capitalized on 8 of 11 (.727) at the charity stripe. Wilson led the Aces with 7 points and 7 rebounds; Olivia Nelson-Ododa tallied 4 points for the opposition.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 94, Connecticut 86)

The Aces extended their lead to double digits once again at 75-64. Las Vegas led by as many as 13 at the 5:29 mark and the lead fluctuated between 6 and 13 points throughout the fourth. The Aces hit 58.8% (10-17 FGs) of their shots and Connecticut made 66.7% (10-15 FGs) of theirs. Wilson led all scorers with 12 in the quarter; Rivers tallied 10 for the Sun.

KEY STATS

The Aces connected on 49.3% (35-71 FGs) overall and 32% (8-25 3pt FGs) from distance; the Sun finished the game making 51.4% (36-70 FGs) from the field and 38.1% (12-31 3pt FGs) from 3-point land.

Whistled for 12 infractions to Connecticut's 20, Las Vegas went to the charity stripe 21 times (16-21 FTs) and held Connecticut to just 2 points (2-2 FTs) from the line.

The Aces outrebounded the Storm 40-23, including 11-3 on the offensive glass.

Las Vegas gave up 16 points off 18 turnovers, but capitalized on 20 points off 12 Sun turnovers.

The Aces recorded a 42-36 advantage in the paint and a 23-7 advantage in 2nd chance points, but were outscored 14-8 in fast break points.

Connecticut's bench outscored the Aces reserves 27-25.

GAME NOTES

In addition to becoming the first player ever to record a 30-point, 20-rebound game, Wilson now ties Tina Charles for the most 30-point, 15-rebound games at 6 games apiece.

Wilson now has 30 games with 30 or more points, which ranks tied for No. 3 with Breanna Stewart for all-time 30-point games. Angel McCoughtry had 32 and Diana Taurasi leads all with 54.

The win was the 164th win of Young's career, tying Maya Moore for the highest number of victories before turning 28. Young's birthday is September 16.

Wilson's double-double was the 113 th of her career, which ranks No. 6 among WNBA leaders. Nneka Ogwumike is No. 5 with 115.

Wilson's 20 rebounds passed Tangela Smith (2,335) for No. 23 on the all-time rebounding list and how has 2,355 career rebounds. No. 22 is Stewart with 2,428 boards.

With 9 made field goals tonight, Young (240) passed Kelsey Plum (235) for 4th on the franchise's made field goals list.

Loyd (1,964) needed just 1 more made field goal to break a tie with Lindsay Whalen (1,961) for sole possession at No. 23 on the WNBA's all-time made field goals list. Wilson (1,977) is No. 22 and Taj McWilliams-Franklin (1,985) is No. 21.

With 6 assists tonight, Young (950) passed Kelsey Plum (946) for No. 3 in franchise history in assists. Gray is N0. 2 with 971.

The Aces recorded their 41st straight home sellout with 10,407 fans in attendance - the most consecutive sellouts in WNBA history.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (maternity).

UP NEXT: The Aces will host the New York Liberty (20-11) for the first time this season on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at Michelob ULTRA Arena at 6:30 p.m. PT. The game will air nationally on ESPN.







