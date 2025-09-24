Connecticut Sun and TD Bank Host "Bank on Her" Event

Published on September 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - On Tuesday, September 9, the Connecticut Sun and TD Bank, the exclusive financial services sponsor for the Sun, hosted a "Bank on Her" community event at the Boys and Girls Club of Stamford. From 4:00pm-6:00pm, 40 girls aged 10-14 from the Boys and Girls Club of Stamford discovered the power of self-confidence while learning about financial education through community building.

To tip off the event, the youth listened to a panel discussion featuring representatives from the Connecticut Sun, TD Bank, and the University of Bridgeport as they spoke about confidence, money management, and accessible resources for youth regarding finances. After the panel discussion, the elementary and middle schoolers learned essential financial habits and created vision boards to dream cast their goals for the future. The kids then made bracelets in an activity entitled "HER Word" by decorating bracelets with an affirmation that best defines how they want to confidently show up in the world.

As the event concluded, the girls utilized their financial skills to "purchase" giveaways using "Bank on Her Bucks". The attendees earned the bucks by asking questions, engaging with others, and interacting with each activation. The bucks were used to earn Connecticut Sun merchandise.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.