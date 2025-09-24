Indiana Fever Fall at Las Vegas; Series Returns to Indiana Tied 1-1

LAS VEGAS - The Indiana Fever fell to Las Vegas Aces 90-68, making the two sides tied 1-1 in the best-of-five series. The Fever will now return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a chance to clinch the series in Game Three and Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Semifinals, beginning on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET, then again on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

The first quarter saw Indiana trailing at the end of a quarter for the first time in the series, with the Aces in front 26-17. Facing an 18-point deficit in the second quarter, the Fever cut the Aces' advantage to as few as six points, but Las Vegas was able to regain their double-digit lead heading into the halftime break. Las Vegas expanded its lead in the third quarter and would maintain it throughout the remainder of the game, giving the home team the victory and tying up the series at one each.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Aliyah Boston earned her second double-double of this year's playoffs and the fourth of her postseason career with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Boston holds the third-most double-doubles in Fever playoff history behind Tamika Catchings (27) and Erlana Larkins (7).

Lexie Hull tied a Fever playoff record for three pointers made in a single game with five three-pointers made, matching the previous record set on September 22, 2011, by Tangela Smith then matched on four other occasions, twice by Katie Douglas and twice by Marissa Coleman.

Kelsey Mitchell's 13 points brought her career postseason total to 155 points, the 11th most in Fever playoff history, doing so in just seven games, averaging 22.1 points per game.

Aliyah Boston's 13 rebounds are tied for the sixth most in a single game in Fever playoff history.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever will return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game Three of the WNBA Semifinals on Friday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcast on ESPN2.







