Indiana Fever Sign Guard Odyssey Sims

August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, the team announced today. The Fever qualify for the hardship roster spot due to the injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

Sims has averaged 11.2 points per game, 3.8 assists per game and 2.5 rebounds per game across her 11-year WNBA career, making appearances with Tulsa Shock (2014-15), Dallas Wings (2016, 2023-24), LA Sparks (2017-18, 2024-25), Minnesota Lynx (2019-20, 2022), Atlanta Dream (2021) and Connecticut Sun (2022). During the 2019 season, while with the Lynx, Sims was named to her first WNBA All-Star team and the All-WNBA Second Team. Sims spent the first part of the 2025 season with the LA Sparks where she averaged 9.8 points per game and 3.5 assists per game in 11 games started.

As a collegiate athlete, Sims played at Baylor University where she was a part of the 2012 NCAA National Championship team, earning Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2014. Sims was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft.

Sims will wear No. 1 for the Fever.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 10, 2025

Indiana Fever Sign Guard Odyssey Sims - Indiana Fever

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.