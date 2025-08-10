Postgame Notes: NYL 71, MIN 83
August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
LIBERTY 71| LYNX 83
NEW YORK (20-11) | MINNESOTA (27-5)
AUG. 10, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL
LIBERTY 24 14 19 14 71
LYNX 25 11 30 17 83
GAME LEADERS NEW YORK MINNESOTA
POINTS Cloud (14) McBride (18)
REBOUNDS Cloud, Jones (6) Smith (9)
ASSISTS Cloud, Ionescu, Jones (5) Smith, Williams (7)
KEY MILESTONES
Today, Tari Phillips became the eighth inductee in the New York Liberty's Ring of Honor.
Sabrina Ionescu moved up to fourth on New York's all-time rebounding leaderboard. Two boards today brought her career total to 954, surpassing Kiah Stokes. Ionescu is now the fastest guard in WNBA history to reach this mark, doing so in 173 games.
Jonquel Jones is now No. 16 on the WNBA's list for all-time rebounding leaders. Her first five boards lifted her past Michelle Snow and she finished the game with a career total of 2,484 rebounds.
The Liberty finished with five players in double-digit scoring for the 11th time this season, which leads the WNBA.
