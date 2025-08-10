Washington Tops Wings 91-78

August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings fell 91-78 to the Washington Mystics at College Park Center on Sunday afternoon, closing out a two-game homestand. Paige Bueckers headlined Dallas with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Bueckers tied Caitlin Clark for No. 5 in WNBA history for most consecutive double-digit scoring games in a rookie season (25) and tied Swin Cash for No. 3 in Wings franchise history for most 15+ point games by a first-year player (19). The Wings fall to 8-24 on the year while Mystics improve to 14-17.

Washington Iriafen (23) Iriafen (10) Citron (6)

Dallas Bueckers (17) Hines-Allen (11) Hines-Allen (5)

First Quarter: Dallas 23, Washington 18

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Haley Jones and Luisa Geiselsöder for the first time this season. In her first career start, Berger found both Geiselsöder and Myisha Hines-Allen behind the arc to give the Wings an early edge. Bueckers followed with Dallas' fourth make from 3-point range to force a Washington timeout.

The Wings closed the first on a 9-0 run as Bueckers and Geiselsöder combined for 11 points. Hines-Allen added five points and a rebound off the bench. Dallas shot a staggering 60% from the field, 80% from 3-point range and 50% at the charity stripe to open.

Second Quarter: Dallas 18, Washington 12

Diamond Miller found JJ Quinerly behind the arc to open the second, bumping the Wings lead back to eight points, 26-18. Washington cut its deficit to just a possession, but Dallas answered with a 13-3 spurt to close the first half and mount a double-digit lead.

Dallas finished just one make shy of its season-high in 3-point makes for a half, totaling six while shooting 60% behind the arc as a group and 40% from the floor. Bueckers led the Wings again with six points and two rebounds in the second, posting a game-high 11 points for the first half. Jones followed with five points, going 3-of-3 at the charity stripe in the second. Dallas held the Mystics to shooting just 35% from the floor and 30% from behind the arc.

Third Quarter: Dallas 17, Washington 33

The Mystics responded with a 15-4 run to tie it at 45-45 midway through the third. Sonia Citron handed Washington its first lead since the 5:11 mark of the first quarter with a driving layup. The run grew to 21-9 as Washington led by as many as seven points before the quarter closed.

Citron and Kiki Iriafen combined for 23 points for the Mystics in the third. Ogunbowale and Geiselsöder notched four points apiece. Washington shot 78% from the field in the third, only missing three times. The Mystics' 33 points marked a third-quarter scoring high for the season.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 20, Washington 28

Washington built on its third-quarter momentum with a 20-6 run to close the fourth. Citron and Emily Engstler combined for 12 points. The Mystics shot 82% from the floor, 66% from three and 89% at the charity stripe in the final stanza. JJ Quinerly headlined Dallas with six points off the bench to close the night.

Bueckers, Jones, Geiselsöder and Ogunbowale all ended the night in double figures for Dallas, joined by Hines Allen, who grabbed 11 boards on the afternoon. Iriafen tallied a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Washington. The Wings shot 37% from the floor, 35% from three and 83% at the free throw line to end the day.

Dallas returns to the road to face the Indiana Fever for the final time this season on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air nationally on ESPN.







