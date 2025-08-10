Mystics at Wings Postgame Notes - August 10, 2025

August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON MYSTICS at DALLAS WINGS

August 10, 2025

Mystics 91 - Wings 78

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (91) Iriafen (23) Iriafen (10) Citron (6)

Wings (78) Bueckers (17) Hines-Allen (11) Hines-Allen (5)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of today's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Kiki Iriafen had a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, securing her rookie league-leading ninth double-double.

She extended her double-digit scoring streak to six games, the third-longest active streak among rookies.

Over the streak, Iriafen has scored 99 points (16.5 PPG), her highest total in any six-game span this year.

This marks her second game of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, joining Sonia Citron and Chamique Holdsclaw as only Mystics rookies with multiple such performances in a season.

Iriafen shot 9-14 (.643) from the field, her ninth game shooting 60.0% or better.

Sonia Citron scored 18 points, including 17 in the second half, while recording her first career 10+ point, 5+ rebound, 5+ assist game.

She matched her season-high with six assists and grabbed five boards.

Citron (458) moved past Alana Beard (446) for the third-most points by a Mystics rookie.

This was her eighth consecutive game in double figures, the second-longest active streak among rookies, behind only Paige Bueckers (25).

Citron also added one steal, marking her 10th consecutive games with a steal.

It's the longest such streak of the season for Citron and tied with Paige Bueckers for the second-longest streak by a rookie this season

Citron is now the sixth Mystics rookie in franchise history to have a steal in 10+ consecutive games (Rita Williams, 16; 1998, Temeka Johnson, 13; 2005, Ariel Atkins, 11; 2018, Alana Beard, 11; 2004, Natasha Cloud, 10; 2015)

Stefanie Dolson posted her first double-digit scoring effort of the season with 14 points.

Dolson went 4-5 from the field, 2-2 from deep, and 4-4 from the free throw line.

She's made four consecutive three-pointers dating back to the previous game and set a season-high in free throws attempted and made.

Dolson also recorded the 300th block of her career.

Jacy Sheldon made her Mystics debut after being acquired in a trade with the Connecticut Sun, scoring eight points grabbing two rebounds.

Sheldon went 4-5 from the free-throw line.

Emily Engstler had a season-high 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

She made multiple three-pointers for the second time this season.

Engstler's performance included her first game of the season with multiple steals and blocks, and the fifth time in her career she's posted such a stat line.

Engstler now has three career games with 10+ points, 2+ steals, and 2+ blocks.

Additional notes

The Mystics secured their sixth comeback victory after trailing at halftime.

The Mystics trailed by 11 at the half, marking their third comeback after trailing by 10+ at the half.

It also marked the Mystics' eighth win after trailing by 10 or more points at any point during a game.

Washington shot 21-26 (.808) from the free throw line, marking their 11th game shooting 80.0% or better from the line.

The Mystics have attempted 25+ free throws in 11 games this season, holding a 9-2 record in those contests.

The team recorded 21 assists, marking their sixth instance of back-to-back games with 20+ assists.

Washington won the battle in the paint, 48-20.

The Mystics scored 33 points in the third quarter, marking their highest total in a single quarter this season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.