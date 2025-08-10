Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 74, Phoenix Mercury 66

August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (20-11) vs. PHOENIX MERCURY (19-12)

Game 31 | August 10, 2025 | PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 24 15 14 21 74

Phoenix 19 15 16 16 66

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Phoenix

Points Gray (17) Thomas (21)

Rebounds Hillmon (13) Thomas (8)

Assists Gray (5) Thomas (5)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones - improving to 2-0 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. Phoenix moves to 17-29 overall (5-18 on the road). The Dream close the regular season series against the Mercury with a 3-0 sweep.

The 2025 Dream became just the third team in franchise history to reach 20+ wins in a season - and the first since 2018 - while riding a season-best five-game winning streak.

Naz Hillmon ignited the game on both ends, recording her third double-double of the year and matching her season-high in rebounds. She finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and one steal on a perfect mark from the free-throw line.

Brionna Jones posted her ninth double-double of the season (team leader), tallying 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal - marking her 11th game with 15+ points and setting a season-high in blocks.

Allisha Gray fueled the second-half offense with 12 points in 20 minutes, ending with 17 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal. She led the team in assists and notched her 21st 15+ point game of the season.

Jordin Canada added 13 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal, recording her 14th double-digit scoring game.

Atlanta finished with four players in double figures: Gray (17), Jones (15), Canada (13), Hillmon (13).

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Paopao opened with an inside bucket followed by a three-pointer to give Atlanta the early lead.

Jones powered inside for a tough finish, and Canada/Hillmon hit back-to-back threes to keep the pressure on.

Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard checked in at 5:34, immediately impacting with a rebound (Griner) and a Hillmon three assisted by Howard.

Canada and Jones scored inside before Gray added a gritty finish at the rim.

Hillmon drilled a corner three off Paopao's feed with 1.6 seconds left to close the quarter.

Dream shot 50% from three, 100% from the line, and scored 55.6% of their points inside.

Q2

Hillmon opened the frame with her second three, followed by a Jones block.

Caldwell hit her first triple off a Gray assist.

Canada found Gray in transition for an interior finish, pushing the lead to double digits.

Canada's steal led to a coast-to-coast layup.

The Dream went on a 15-0 run during Phoenix's 5:26 scoreless stretch.

Griner scored the final bucket of the half.

Dream shot 50% inside and 75% from the line in the first half.

Q3

Jones scored first, assisted by Hillmon.

Canada responded to Phoenix's defense with a layup from Griner's feed, then Griner made a key block.

Canada's third steal led to a foul and a made free throw.

Gray pushed the lead late with a strong finish inside.

Atlanta erased an early three-point deficit with stout defense - three blocks, two steals in the quarter.

Canada scored in every way (three, free throws, field goals) to lead the quarter.

Q4

Caldwell scored inside to open the final frame.

Gray converted an and-one after Hillmon's offensive board.

Jones hit back-to-back buckets, including a three, to extend the lead.

Gray added her first three of the game and followed with a layup.

Hillmon's free throws sealed her double-double.

Gray and Hillmon hit late free throws to close out the win.

Dream shot 77.8% from the line and scored half their points in the paint in the fourth.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.