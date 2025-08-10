Postgame Notes: MIN vs NYL (8.10.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX (27-5) 83, New York Liberty (20-11) 71

August 10, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride led the Lynx with a game-high 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting (50%) from the field, including going 4-of-7 from deep. McBride has now totaled 76 three pointers on the season so far, ranking second in the league.

DiJonai Carrington posted 15 points off the bench, including eight in the third quarter. Carrington added six rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 6-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. She is currently shooting 62.5% from deep since joining Minnesota.

In 14:51 off the bench, Natisha Hiedeman recorded 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting (54.5%) from the field while going 1-of-1 from three. Hiedeman scored nine of her 13 points in the third quarter, shooting 4-of-5 from the field in that stretch.

As Minnesota's defensive anchor, Alanna Smith finished with eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record the stat line.

With a block at the 5:20 mark in the second quarter, Smith surpassed 200 career blocks.

Maria Kliundikova recorded a career-high four steals off the bench, also adding six points, five rebounds, two blocks and an assist throughout the contest.

Team

Tonight's contest marks just the eighth time in WNBA history a team has had two players each collect four+ steals and two+ blocks in a game (Kliundikova and Smith).

The Lynx went from being in a 50-54 deficit to gaining a 75-60 advantage in a span of 6:07 (from 3:38/3rd to 7:31/4th), converting on 10 of 12 possessions while the Liberty committed seven turnovers.

Minnesota now possesses the second-best 32-game start in WNBA history:

28-4 - Las Vegas, 2023*

28-4 - Los Angeles, 2001*

28-4 - Los Angeles, 2000

27-5 - Minnesota, 2025

27-5 - Phoenix, 2014*

27-5 - Houston, 2000*

*Won championship







