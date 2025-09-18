Postgame Notes: MIN vs GSV (9.18.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX (2-0) 75, GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES (0-2) 74

September 17, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Napheesa Collier posted a game-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting (62.5%) from the floor, marking her 15th career playoff game with 20+ points, while also adding seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. In the two-game series, Collier is averaging 22 points per game, ranking third in the league for total postseason points (44) and points per game.

Kayla McBride registered 18 points tonight on 8-of-13 (61.5%) shooting from the field, sinking one from deep, and marking her 17th career playoff game with 15+ points. McBride added four rebounds, three assists, and two steals during the contest, ultimately giving the Lynx their first lead since the first quarter with a layup at 2:48 in the fourth (71-70).

Bridget Carleton's 12 points came entirely from three-point range, going a career-high matching 4-for-6 from deep (66.7%), while notching four of the Minnesota's eight three-point field goals. Carleton also added two rebounds (one offensive) and an assist, marking her eighth postseason game with 10+ points and two+ three-pointers.

In 14:05 minutes off the bench, DiJonai Carrington tallied 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting (44.4%) from the floor, including a career-high matching two from deep, while also adding two rebounds (one offensive) and a block. Tonight marked Carrington's 13th career postseason game with 10+ points.

Team Notes

Minnesota is now the second WNBA team since 2006 to win a contest when trailing by 14+ points in the fourth quarter.

Since 2006, the Lynx were 0-76 when behind by at least 14 points when entering the fourth quarter until tonight, claiming the first-round win 75-74.

Tonight marked Cheryl Reeve's 12th career postseason sweep, putting Minnesota as the only team to complete a first-round sweep in the 2025 WNBA playoffs.

The Lynx dished out 22 assists tonight, totaling a 22-to-12 assist-to-turnover-ratio. Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman each dished out seven assists, becoming the only duo to record seven+ assists in a game in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. After their two-game-series, the Lynx now lead the league in total assists (47) and assists per game (23.5).

The Lynx rejected five shots in tonight's contest against the Valkyries. The effort was led by Alanna Smith (3), with Hiedeman and Carrington contributing a block apiece.







