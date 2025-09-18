Minnesota Lynx's Alanna Smith and Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson Named 2025 Kia WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year

Published on September 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson have been named the 2025 Kia WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year, the WNBA announced today. This is the first Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award for Smith, and the third for Wilson (2022, 2023).

Smith and Wilson received 29 votes each from a national panel of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters. Seattle Storm guard Gabby Williams finished in second place with nine votes, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was third with three votes, and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was fourth with two votes.

This marks the first time in league history that the award has been shared by multiple players.

Smith, in her seventh WNBA season, started all 42 games she appeared in for Minnesota and averaged 26.6 minutes per game. A 2024 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team selection, Smith was instrumental in leading the Lynx to the No. 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google.

Anchoring the league's top-ranked defense, Smith powered Minnesota to a league-best 97.5 defensive rating. She finished second overall in combined steals and blocks (135), ranked third in both blocks per game (1.9) and total blocks (80), and tied for 10th in total steals (55).

Drafted eighth overall in 2019, Smith has developed into a defensive cornerstone for the Lynx, helping lead the team to the semifinals following a 2-0 series victory against the Golden State Valkyries in the first round.

Wilson, in her eighth season, started all 40 games she appeared in for Las Vegas while averaging 31.2 minutes per game. She helped the Aces secure the No. 2 seed in the WNBA Playoffs following a 16-game win streak to close the regular season. A three-time All-Defensive First Team honoree, Wilson now adds a third Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award to her decorated trophy case.

Wilson led the WNBA in blocks per game (2.3), total rebounds (407), defensive rebounds (316), and combined steals and blocks (156). She also ranked second in total blocks (92) and rebounds per game (10.2). Demonstrating her all-around defensive impact, Wilson ranked third in total steals (64) and fourth in steals per game (1.6).

Already one of the most dominant two-way players in league history, Wilson also delivered on the offensive end in 2025, leading the WNBA in total points (937), points per game (23.4), field goals made (332), and free throws made (248).

Behind the efforts of Smith and Wilson, Minnesota and Las Vegas have earned the top two seeds in the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google.

In honor of being named the 2025 Kia WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year, Smith and Wilson will each receive $5,150 and a trophy designed to commemorate the achievement.

Below are the voting results for the 2025 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award and a list of past recipients.

2025 KIA WNBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR VOTING RESULTS

Player Team Votes

Alanna Smith Minnesota Lynx 29

A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 29

Gabby Williams Seattle Storm 9

Alyssa Thomas Phoenix Mercury 3

Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx 2

KIA WNBA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

1997 - Teresa Weatherspoon, New York

1998 - Teresa Weatherspoon, New York

1999 - Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento

2000 - Sheryl Swoopes, Houston

2001 - Debbie Black, Miami

2002 - Sheryl Swoopes, Houston

2003 - Sheryl Swoopes, Houston

2004 - Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles

2005 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2006 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2007 - Lauren Jackson, Seattle

2008 - Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles

2009 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2010 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2011 - Sylvia Fowles, Chicago

2012 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2013 - Sylvia Fowles, Chicago

2014 - Brittney Griner, Phoenix

2015 - Brittney Griner, Phoenix

2016 - Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2017 - Alana Beard, Los Angeles

2018 - Alana Beard, Los Angeles

2019 - Natasha Howard, Seattle

2020 - Candace Parker, Los Angeles

2021 - Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2022 - A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2023 - A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2024 - Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

2025 - Alanna Smith, Minnesota (Co-Winner)

2025 - A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas (Co-Winner)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.