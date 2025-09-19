Late Rally Lifts Fever Past Dream, into WNBA Semifinals
Published on September 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
The resilient Indiana Fever are moving on to the WNBA Semifinals. Indiana outscored the Dream 7-0 over the final 2:05 on Thursday night in Atlanta to stun the third seed, 87-85, in a decisive Game 3 of their best-of-three first round series.
Trailing 85-80 following Rhyne Howard's 3-pointer with 2:32 to play, the Fever got back within one possession after Kelsey Mitchell's layup off a dish from Aliyah Boston. Lexie Hull's basket with 43.1 seconds remaining made it a one-point game and after Howard missed a three on the other end, Odyssey Sims found Boston for the go-ahead bucket with 7.4 seconds remaining.
After two Atlanta timeouts, Hull came up with a steal on the ensuing inbound. Sims was fouled with 1.2 seconds remaining and hit one of two free throws and Brionna Jones missed a three at the buzzer.
Mitchell led all scorers with 24 points in the victory, 19 of them coming in the first half. Sims tallied 16 points and eight assists, while Boston added 14 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.
Natasha Howard finished with 12 points and six boards, while Hull scored 10 points and had two steals.
Allisha Gray led the dream with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Jordin Canada also recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists, while Rhyne Howard scored 16.
The Fever will advance to face the winner of Tuesday's other Game 3 between Las Vegas and Seattle. Game 1 of the best-of-five semifinals will be on Sunday afternoon.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 18, 2025
- Indiana Fever Advance to 2025 WNBA Semifinals - Indiana Fever
- Late Rally Lifts Fever Past Dream, into WNBA Semifinals - Indiana Fever
- A'ja Wilson Earns 2025 Kia WNBA Co-Defensive Player of the Year Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Minnesota Lynx's Alanna Smith and Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson Named 2025 Kia WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year - WNBA
- First Round, Game 2: Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx - Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs GSV (9.18.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Valkyries Eliminated from 2025 Playoffs by Top-Seeded Minnesota Lynx - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: NYL 60, PHO 86 - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Indiana Fever Advance to 2025 WNBA Semifinals
- Late Rally Lifts Fever Past Dream, into WNBA Semifinals
- Fever, Dream Set for Winner-Take-All Clash on Thursday
- Fever Put Resiliency, Urgency into Gutsy Game 2 Win
- Indiana Fever Force Game Three in First Round with 77-60 Victory over Atlanta Dream