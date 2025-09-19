Indiana Fever Advance to 2025 WNBA Semifinals

Published on September 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - The Indiana Fever advanced to the 2025 WNBA Semifinals with a Game Three, come-from-behind 87-85 victory at the Atlanta Dream.

Indiana and Atlanta traded baskets throughout the entirety of the first half, with neither side taking more than a two-possession lead, with the Fever in front 29-27 after the first thanks to 11 points from Kelsey Mitchell and seven from Odyssey Sims. The second quarter saw much of the same, with neither side able to establish clear control, Atlanta leading 56-49 at the halftime break.

The Fever cut the deficit to four points in the third quarter, led by Natasha Howard with six points, followed by Aliyah Boston with five points. With a layup by Boston, Indiana took the lead with 0.7 seconds left in the game, and a free throw from Sims then defensive stop on Atlanta's buzzer possession secured the win to take the best-of-three series.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Indiana earned its first series victory since 2015 when the team defeated the New York Liberty to advance to the 2015 WNBA Finals.

The win marked the Fever's first road victory in the playoffs since October 6, 2015, when the team earned a win at Minnesota in the 2015 WNBA Finals.

By overcoming the eight-point lead held by Atlanta at 3:28 in the third quarter, the Fever secured the fourth largest come-from-behind victory in Fever playoff history.

The team's 24 assists in the game tied for the most in a Fever playoff game in franchise history, first occurring on October 9, 2009 against Phoenix and then again on September 9, 2015 against Chicago.

Kelsey Mitchell's 19 points in the first half marked a new postseason career high for the guard, surpassing her previous mark of 14 points in a single half. Additionally, her 19 points are the third most in any half in Fever playoff history, only behind Tamika Whitmore and Tamika Catchings who recorded 25 and 20 points, respectively, in a postseason half.

Mitchell's 24 points throughout the game are tied with Tamika Catchings for the second most in Fever playoff history for the most in a series consisting of either two or three games

Aliyah Boston recorded her third career postseason double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Boston now has the third most double-doubles in Fever playoff history, behind Tamika Catchings (27) and Erlana Larkins (7).

Additionally, Boston contributed six assists, tied for the most by any center in a playoff elimination game in WNBA history.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever will play the winner of the Las Vegas Aces versus Seattle Storm game, starting the best-of-five semifinal series on Sunday, September 21, 2025, on ESPN.







