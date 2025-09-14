Postgame Notes: MIN vs GSV (9.14.25)

Published on September 14, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX (1-0) 101, GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES (0-1) 72

September 14, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Napheesa Collier posted a game-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting (63.6%) from the floor, including one from deep, and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line. Collier added six rebounds (one offensive), two assists and a steal, marking her 13th career-postseason game tallying 20+ points and five+ rebounds.

Kayla McBride registered 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting (60.0%) from the field, notching three from deep, while also adding three rebounds, one assist and ah steal. Since her first postseason appearance in 2014, McBride has now scored 15+ points, two+ three-point field goals, and two+ rebounds in 14 postseason games.

In 26:19 minutes off the bench of her 50th career playoff appearance, Natisha Hiedeman recorded a postseason career-high 18 points on 7-of-13 (53.8%) shooting from the floor. Hiedeman added three rebounds, four assists and a steal on the night, marking her 12th career playoff game scoring double figures.

In 17:11 minutes off the bench, Jessica Shepard made her postseason debut, scoring 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting (57.1%) from the floor, including a perfect 4-of-4 from the line, and adding a game-high eight rebounds (four offensive), four assists and a steal.

Courtney WIlliams filed the stat sheet today, recording 11 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. Williams' four steals tied her playoff career-high, she matched the same amount from last year's first round matchup against the Mercury.

Team Notes

Minnesota's 29-point margin of victory is the largest postseason win in franchise history.

Today marked Cheryl Reeve's 414th regular season + playoff win, placing her first all-time in the category:

Cheryl Reeve - 414

Mike Thibault - 413

Bill Laimbeer - 343

Brian Agler - 311

Sandy Brondello - 310

Minnesota outscored Golden State points in the paint, 44-18 throughout the contest, also keeping the Valkyries to just 20-of-59 (33.9%) from the field.

Today's contest marked Minnesota's fourth highest-scoring playoff game in franchise history:

Sept. 28, 2016 vs. PHX - 113

Sept. 25, 2011 vs. PHX - 103

Sept. 22, 2024 vs. PHX - 102

Oct. 5, 2011 vs. ATL - 101

Sept. 12, 2017 - 101

Sept. 25, 2024 vs PHX - 101

Sept. 14, 2025 vs GSV - 101

Throughout the final three quarters, the Valkyries shot 11-of-41 (26.8%) from the floor, while the Lynx shot 27-of-48 (56.3%) from the field.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.