Fever Drop Game 1 on Sunday in Atlanta

Published on September 14, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The sixth-seeded Indiana Fever dropped their opening game in the 2025 WNBA playoffs on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta, falling to the third-seeded Dream, 80-68. Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever must win on Tuesday on their home floor to avoid elimination and force a winner-take-all Game 3.

The Fever got off to a strong start on Sunday, using an early 9-0 run to open up a 15-6 lead. But the Dream outscored Indiana 22-12 in the second second quarter to take a 40-33 lead into halftime.

The Fever opened the second half with a 7-0 run to tie the game, but never managed to retake the lead. Atlanta led by five entering the fourth quarter and pulled away in the final frame.

The Dream held Indiana to just 34.9 percent shooting, including 2-for-15 (13.3 percent) from 3-point range. The Fever also committed 15 turnovers in the loss.

All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell had a game-high 27 points for Indiana, going 9-for-18 from the field and 8-for-9 from the free throw line.

Odyssey Sims was the only other Fever player to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points, three assists, and two steals. All-Star center Aliyah Boston had eight points, 12 rebounds, and five assists, but also picked up five fouls in 34 minutes of action.

Atlanta All-Stars Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 20 points apiece. Gray tallied six rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Howard pulled down six boards and went 4-for-10 from 3-point range.

Game 2 will be on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. It will be broadcast nationally on television on ESPN and locally on radio on 93.5/107/5 The Fan.







